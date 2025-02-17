4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On February 18, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on February 18, 2025. It's time to clear our minds and stay open so that we may be able to perceive the meaning set out for us by the universe itself.

Moon in Scorpio trine Mercury in Pisces, which not only opens our minds and makes us receptive to the signs the universe is trying to send us but also clear-minded enough to interpret their meanings. Here's to a day when we pick up on what we need to know, and do the right thing with the knowledge we receive.

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

If you look around you, it does appear that everyone in the world is trying to influence your opinion. You open social media and you are instantly told what to do, what to think, what to feel, and so much of it is not what you want.

As an authentically Aries person, you want to take your cues from your inner sense of rightness. On February 18, the universe issues you a sign that shows you, with the help of transit, Moon square Pluto, that it's best to stick with what you feel is the right thing.

Moon square Pluto gets right to the heart of the matter and shows you that the universe is supporting you when you decide to do it your way. You aren't pushy about it, but what's right for you, is how it's going to remain.

2. Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

During this day, you're going to see something that's going to ring true to you, and in its unique way, it's going to open your eyes. Perhaps it's a sign telling you to remember who you are, as you may feel as though others are trying to sway you.

It is because the universe sends you a sign from the universe via transit, Moon square Pluto, that you feel a new kind of clarity, and you want to follow receive. There's just something about Moon square Pluto's influence on you that has you now knowing what it is that you want to do.

There's a huge amount of positive energy that's coming your way, and due to the astrological influence of the day, you will see that you feel courageous enough to go out and get what you want. The stars are on your side, now it's up to you.

3. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

What you might receive a sign from the universe when it tries to communicate with you on February 18. Something that grabs your attention and does not let it go. What you focus on during Moon square Pluto is what you're supposed to be paying attention to.

Maybe this focal point comes out of nowhere but acts as a gentle reminder for you to start paying more attention to your surroundings. What Moon square Pluto adds to the picture is clarity; you finally see it and that's a good thing.

So, what you can expect to take place, Virgo, is a wake-up call of sorts and it should be taken seriously. Nothing to worry about, but something to put your attention to.

4. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Good news comes to you, Aquarius, and it really hits the spot because you've been feeling as if something great is about to take place, and yet, you've had no idea what it could be. During Moon square Pluto, you get a chance to finally find out.

The universe is sending you signs and should you receive them. Be perceptive enough to pick up on them, then you will see that everything in your life is pushing in one particular direction; this is where you make your big, important choice.

This transit, Moon square Pluto, also acts as an inspiration for you. You feel that you've needed that last push and now, here it is, and you cannot back out. This is what you wanted, Aquarius and you will feel gratitude for how this day pans out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.