5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On January 26, 2025

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes: Sagittarius, Leo, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Aries experience amazing things when they embrace their inner fire and positive energy found within.

We have Mercury harmonizing with Neptune on this day, creating a beautiful blank canvas for you to throw all your artistic talents on and create something substantial. So what if Mercury in Capricorn is an earthy Mercury? And what if Neptune in Pisces can procrastinate and dream more than do? When they harmonize, talents become legendary and ideas have cha-ching sound effects blazing everywhere.

If you feel like opening an Etsy store, a clothing boutique, or even an at-home bakery and delivery service, now's the time to take those ideas and take the first step. You are sitting on a gold mine, say the cosmic currents.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on January 26, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Sunday: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 5 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to take it easy and just relax. Be fully present in the moment. Just breathe and be mindful. It's your time to rejuvenate your soul and to enjoy this Venus in Pisces transit.

If possible, have an old-school game night with friends or family. Try to solve a Rubik's Cube, or to arrange building blocks into cool structures. Who said only kids can play? Your inner child deserves some TLC too.

2. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 3 - 4 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Sunday is all about loving yourself as a way to answer some of the pressing questions of your current life. Since Moon will transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn today, you can recognize your true likes and dislikes. What areas are you giving into peer pressure? What truly matters to you? Are certain friends really friends or not?

It will be a revelatory day in the best way possible.Try to wind down with some kind of art if possible. It doesn't have to be a masterpiece. Only some fun time with paints, crayons, or colored pencils of your choice.

3. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 12 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Sunday has a deeply spiritual bend to it. Since the Moon in Capricorn will come into effect in the latter half of the day, choosing to engage in spiritual pursuits (whether conventional forms or unconventional) will bring you the peace and clarity you seek.

You can use gardening as a manifestation tool too on this day. Pruning bushes or plants can help you energetically chop away unwanted things too.

4. Aquarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Sunday: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 11 a.m.

Aquarius, your horoscope on Sunday is all about fun, frolic, and playing games with friends. Sporty stuff is highlighted here with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, but solo activities will count if they get you energized and ready to take on life in the next week.

For some, now's the perfect day for a dip in the pool or the sea. But if you live somewhere cold, use incense smoke to bring some peace and tranquility into your living space.

5. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 p.m.

Aries, you will be the master of your destiny. Since Uranus retrograde's relationship with the transitional Moon is highlighted for you as a beneficial force, anytime you step out of your comfort zone to strengthen yourself, you will win.

Whether this is at the gym, while communicating with your partner or family, or just cleaning around the house, choose your challenges and thrive with the results! End the day with a good book. Fiction or non-fiction, let the words bring some delight to your mind and spirit!

