Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On January 26, 2025

Three zodiac signs experience what we could only call incredible luck as there's a definite shift going on in the cosmos, and we can't help but feel that astrological change. What's going on? Well, we've got ourselves the Mercury-Neptune alignment.

When Mercury and Neptune get together for a cosmic party, what we get down here on Earth is a series of fortuitous events. Mercury makes sure good luck happens and Neptune makes sure it's right for us.

Advertisement

During the Mercury-Neptune alignment, we know what to do with the luck we receive. We make the right choices on January 26 and we feel good about ourselves for doing the right thing. We are smart and organized during the Mercury-Neptune alignment.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on January 26, 2025:

1. Taurus

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

At this time, Taurus, you want to make the right decisions. You know that there's something big coming up that requires a clear mind and the intellect to support that clarity. During the Mercury-Neptune alignment on January 26, you're going to decide upon something and instantly know it's the right move.

Quick thinking is what this day is all about for you, but it's not the kind of thinking that leaves you wondering if you choose correctly or not; you know you're doing the right thing and that's all that matters.

Because of this Mercury-Neptune transit, quick decisions come with the deal, and in a way, you like this kind of pressure because it doesn't allow you to dawdle, procrastinate, or overthink it. Mercury-Neptune's energy works well in your world, Taurus.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You'll interpret what goes on during this day as a lucky streak because, with the help of Mercury-Neptune's energy, you'll find that everything you touch turns to gold in a sense. On January 26, you feel sure of yourself in ways you haven't in days (or perhaps weeks!).

This day brings an air of freshness into something that needed that jolt of life. Perhaps this means an old project or idea of yours is about to be revisited, and the time you spent away from it gave you a new perspective. You can count on using that perspective to see something you didn't see before, as that's so much of what takes place during a Mercury-Neptune alignment.

Advertisement

What was once old and stale now has creative potential, and you find that very lucky.

3. Pisces

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

As Mercury and Neptune align on January 26, you can't help but feel as if luck is on your side. What you've needed in your life is now making itself very available to you, and that is mostly concerned with decision-making.

Advertisement

Perhaps there's pressure on you to act; you need to do something and someone out there is waiting on you to make up your mind. It's not a bad thing, and this person isn't doing anything that's out of the ordinary; they simply need an answer and you're the one to give it.

The way this translates as luck is in the idea that you feel very clear about your answer; there's no hesitancy this time. What you say goes, and that makes all parties feel secure and happy. The Mercury-Neptune transit expediates certain things in your life, Pisces.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.