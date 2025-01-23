5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On January 24, 2025

Powerful forces are at play on January 24, 2025, and five zodiac signs will have incredible energy, according to Friday's horoscopes.

The Moon opposes Jupiter retrograde on Friday, affecting Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Pisces, and Aries the most. So strike the right balance between what your soul wants and what responsibilities demand your attention first.

Jupiter retrograde in Gemini promises that your delayed gratification will be worthwhile. Plus, learning patience will help you to become wiser in life. Since Jupiter is the planet of mentors and good fortune, you may come across a fantastic opportunity through a work colleague because of your multi-tasking skills.

Advertisement

Moon in Sagittarius encourages us to be more open-hearted and learn from cultures vastly different from what we know. Keep asking why and seeking the answers, and you will just set your mind (and perception) free along the way!

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on January 24, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Aries

Best time of the day for Leo: 5 - 6 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to try something different from usual to mix up your routine. Sometimes shaking off the autopilot is all one needs to stir up new inspiration and intriguing plots. Venus in Pisces is here to bring you delicious surprises from unlikely places along the way. If possible, visit a cultural center, craft fair, cosplay event, or art gallery. Let your Leo senses soak up the beauty, passion, and extraordinariness of the human spirit. It will help you in the near future.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Pisces

Best time of the day for Virgo: 3 - 4 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Friday is all about food and how you engage with others through it. It also encourages you to be generous but not to a fault. Now's the time to set strong boundaries but within reason so you don't cut yourself off from opportunities and intrigue. Venus in Pisces is here to stir things up in the best way! A visit to an art gallery may be just the thing to do on this day. So get your best friends and may it be a night out. Who knows what adventures may emerge from this?

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Virgo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 - 2 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Friday is all about recognizing the cards in your hand and whether you can bluff your way (metaphorically) into a win. With the Sun in Aquarius opposite Mars retrograde in Cancer in your corner, you can literally snatch victory from the jaws of defeat if you remain focused and mindful. Grounding practices right after you wake up can help you set your mind for success. For some, the day is perfect for art, culture, and music. But if you feel deep wounds bubbling up, forgo this and instead focus on healing yourself. That will aid you the rest of the weekend.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m./p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Friday is all about extracting the most fun out of life and all the opportunities that are here for you. Socialize to the max, dress to impress, and dazzle like a diamond. You have the Sun in Aquarius in your corner to bring you intriguing experiences from unlikely sources. If you are in a relationship, now's a good time to spring a sweet surprise on your partner and let it add some awesomeness to your love. You are only restricted by your imagination. So go big!

Advertisement

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 7 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Friday is most powerful when you trust the ebb and flow of life. Witness how things can change with every decision and action you make. Now's not the time to be passive but to act decisively. It's time to take charge and follow through! Your love life will definitely benefit from this, with help from Saturn in Pisces. If you feel like it, spend the second half of the day cooking something special, either solo or with your family or partner. Make it a fun evening, and watch as the next two days of the weekend become magical.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.