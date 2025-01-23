Happiness Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Sun-Moon Alignment On January 24

Good news! Happiness returns for three zodiac signs on January 24, 2025. We've got a Sun-Moon alignment, which will bring an awful lot of smiles. If we check in with our astrological charts at this time, we'll see that this transit does, indeed, affect everyone; however, if anyone has planets in Aries, Leo and Pisces zodiac signs, they will take the ball and run with it.

Here we have a day that promotes love and health, and we will find that if we're prone to working out, eating healthy, and resting properly, we will benefit ten times as much as on any other day. Friday brings happiness and a feeling of security.

When we treat ourselves well, we bring happiness into our lives and join in on the feast. It's time for the Sun-Moon alignment, everyone. Let's dig in.

Happiness returns for three zodiac signs on January 24, 2025:

1. Aries

What creates the environment for great happiness to peak in your life right now is the culmination of many efforts you've made recently. You're just now seeing the results and how joyful they make you.

It's such a good thing for you, Aries, to think that, in a way, you did this. Oh sure, you have the help of a Sun-Moon alignment to boost the positive vibes, but you gave the cosmos something to work with, and now, it's beautifully reflecting to you.

We all know that peaks of happiness come and go, and that doesn't mean it disappears altogether, but this ebb and flow allows us to appreciate it when it's on. On January 24, it's on for you, Aries, and it heightens throughout the day.

2. Leo

There's a good chance that on January 24, you'll be running into some good luck ... and possibly an old friend. While the two have nothing to do with each other, the way this day works for you, Leo, is that you can make every encounter a happy one.

Because you are working with the powers of a Sun-Moon alignment, there's no wonder why a Leo such as yourself can't make everything into a positive experience today; hence happiness peaks for you. You are also very inviting; you invite people into your experience, and they love it.

Being social is a thing that you choose to do or you choose not to do, and you will more than likely feel quite engaging. You want to be around happy people during Sun-Moon alignment because they make the experience all the more worthwhile.

3. Pisces

There's a good reason why happiness returns for you, Pisces, and so much of it is because you are in the mood to settle for no less than optimum happiness. You've decided that you want to live a happy life, and so be it.

All of this is possible during the Sun-Moon alignment, which boosts positive and physical energy. You'll find that you've got all the get-up-and-go power you need and that one thing leads to another: energy brings you more energy.

The thing with you, Pisces, is that you do as much as you can to make your life a great place to live in, and on days like this one, you get to see that it's all been worthwhile. Putting to be happy ends up with you being ... happy. Nice work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.