What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 24, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for January 24, 2025, is here. What do the cards reveal for you, according to a tarot reader?

We have the Three of Wands as our daily tarot card for everyone, which indicates a sweet energy for creativity and artistic projects. Do you have something you want to do but need help? It may be uncomfortable to ask, but asking can be the path toward success. So, why not try it?

Today's the perfect day to ask a friend to help you by pitching in with a project. Do you like to meet new people? Being a little more social can lead you to new connections at work or socially. What else might we discover through the cards today? Let's find out.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Problems don't last forever, especially if you handle them as soon as they come up. The lesson for today is to make the best use of your opportunities.

And, yes, a problem is not convenient, but it can be an opportunity for you to grow. How might you make the best use of your current struggles? What might this time period do to help you advance your life in a new way?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Some situationships don't provide the feelings you hoped for. You may feel dissatisfied with how things are in your relationship.

You might not know what to do to make them better. When you're at this point, it's clear that a conversation is needed. Set a date. Bring up your concerns, but more importantly, have suggestions and an action plan to suggest as solutions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Are you putting your life on pause? You may not like to leave someone or a memory behind, but the future will not stop you from figuring things out.

You may find that your readiness doesn't match up with others. This may indicate that you're outgrowing old ways and are ready to create new ones.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Can emotional depth be taught? You might experience deep compassion and tenderness in a relationship with a friend or loved one. Today can be tough to put into words because of how deeply you feel when around a person you care for.

Tender moments are meant to be felt and remembered, not controlled. So, when you are around a person you love, just enjoy it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Prepare to become unstuck. You have a lot going for you, but lately, it may have felt like you have nothing to look forward to. The moment will arrive that moves you in a new direction.

These unexpected moments are hardly ever planned, but when the universe feels you're ready, it's exciting! Enjoy!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Have you recently gone through a stressful time? It can feel like you'll never return to a regular routine because life has become so busy.

There is an end date for your stress. Don't let yourself believe that this is all there is to life. There's so much more, even after it seems the universe forced you to hit the pause button.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you think the grass is greener on the other side? A relationship may have stagnated, and you might wonder if being single is better than where you are now.

These doubts are normal to go through. But don't rush to break up until you've given things time and researched your heart. Feelings can be fickle.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Conflicts happen, Scorpio. And it may be hard to understand why that is the case.

You may find that you're ready to end tension once and for all so you can return to a place of peace and harmony. Keep striving for change, and with patience, you will find a way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Do you ever feel like you don't know what to do next with your life? You may be going through a life change that requires you to explore redefining your life's purpose.

Start with joy, Sagittarius. What makes you feel happiest? What activities give you pleasure and a sense of satisfaction that could become a career or potentially a side gig that brings in profit?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Is there anything wrong with having a lazy day? You might want to do nothing, Capricorn. Keeping your schedule light and simple is the way to go.

It can be fun just to take it easy today and embrace the art of simple pleasures. Do you feel like you have to work all of the time? Consider the idea that maybe doing nothing makes your time even more valuable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Do you have a lot of things to do today? You may have a busy day ahead of you, and it can feel daunting to think that you must accomplish so many things.

Take things in batches. Aim to finish what you can without putting too much pressure on yourself to be perfect or perform to make others happy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What questions do you have for the universe, Pisces? It's best to open your heart to hear what your heart is telling you since it's often how the universe speaks loudest.

Carve out some quiet time. Silence and peacefulness can help you to create the right environment for awareness and heightened intuition.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.