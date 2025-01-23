2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 24, 2025

On January 24, 2025, two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance. The cosmos serves just the right kind of tension — Sun square Jupiter turns pressure into diamonds!

There’s push-pull energy between embracing individuality and expanding our horizons. It's time to embrace innovation and freedom by pushing our boundaries. Ask yourself what you need to be practically grounded. Success thrives in stability and comfort, and it provides the foundation for tangible, long-term results. We have a strong focus on abundance and growth — but in ways that feel safe and sustainable! This is a lucky day and it fosters incredible abundance.

Meanwhile, Aquarius wants us to launch into the unknown and make headway on bold, unconventional dreams, inviting us to envision a future full of possibilities! The square between Jupiter and the Sun creates a dynamic, powerhouse energy that forces us to take both daring leaps and grounded action towards our goals, to plan out and work towards our visionary aspirations with practical steps.

Adding another layer to the day’s energy is Jupiter in Taurus squaring Pluto in Aquarius, another dynamic aspect that demands transformative change. While Jupiter is about growth and abundance, Pluto digs deeper to uncover the truths beneath the surface and stir up the most profound evolution.

This aspect might bring up moments where you feel torn between holding onto the familiar and diving into the unknown. It’s like being asked to plant roots in one area of your life while simultaneously tearing down outdated structures in another.

Jupiter seeks to expand securely, but Pluto’s influence urges you to step out of your comfort zone, stripping away what no longer serves to make room for something greater.

Together, these two aspects create an atmosphere practically fertile ground for breakthroughs. Jupiter’s optimism and Pluto’s intensity combine to help you take risks that lead to long-term rewards.

By leaning into the discomfort and trusting the process, you’ll uncover new opportunities for growth and empowerment that might have seemed impossible before. Today isn’t about small adjustments — it’s about taking the first steps toward profound transformation that will ripple through your life for years.

So, without further ado, let's see which two zodiac signs are set to experience the most luck under this tryingly abundant cosmic energy.

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 24, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, the Sun in Aquarius squaring Jupiter in Taurus, offers you an opportunity for profound growth at the most intrinsic level, which will help you both in your relationships and business. This square ignites a creative tension perfect for your career ambition and personal connections (two things the ruler of the underworld probably loves to hear!).

Right now, you could be torn between your desire to rise to the top and your need for connection, or perhaps you feel you’re making the right impression on your business connections, but this is exactly where the abundance lies. Finding harmony between these areas will open the door to the most unexpected and abundant rewards. It’s time to trust that the universe supports your expansion and brings the right people into your orbit.

Plus, the square between Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius adds depth to the day’s energy. This alignment invites you to transform how you interact with others at a foundational level. With Pluto’s transformative influence, embracing this shift can open the door to breakthroughs that align with your long-term ambitions.

Trust that letting go of limitations clears the path for lasting success and abundance — especially if you’re ready to confront these deep-seated issues; stinger on!

The changes happening right now for you, Scorpio, are setting the stage for meaningful and enduring success. By leaning into this transformative energy, you’ll find the universe aligning to bring the right opportunities and connections into your life. So, stay open to change and trust that what’s unfolding is guiding you toward greater empowerment and prosperity!

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, with the Sun in your sign squaring Jupiter in Taurus, there’s a magnetic energy that’s surrounding you, pushing you to break free and embrace the next phase of your journey.

This square invites you to break free from the limits you may have imposed on yourself in the past and step boldly into a future that aligns with your truest, most authentic self. It’s time to embrace your quirks, trust your vision, and pursue the dreams that feel uniquely yours, even if they defy what used to be your norm. This tension between the Sun and Jupiter isn’t necessarily comfortable, but it’s precisely the kind of discomfort that will lead to growth!

Today, you might feel more inspired and open to taking risks or embracing a new mindset that will help you go against the grain, carve out a new path and lead you well on your way to the most enduring abundance yet. The future that awaits you is tied to your willingness to push beyond what you thought was possible. So, trust your instincts, Aquarius — you’re being guided towards something truly expansive.

Plus, as Jupiter also squares Pluto in Aquarius, you’re being asked to change how you see yourself and your potential. This square will bring an utterly deep, subconscious shift that will allow you to shed old fears or self-doubt holding you back. This is your moment to shine (after all, the Sun is in your sign!) and embrace change, even if it may initially feel a little intimidating.

The universe is giving you the go-ahead to release those limiting beliefs and step into a new version of yourself that feels way more aligned with your true potential. As you release the old, you make room for the new opportunities to flourish, and in turn, abundance will begin to flow to you in the most unexpected ways as you continue on your journey.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.