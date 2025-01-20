The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 21, 2025

Your daily tarot horoscope is here for January 21, 2025. The Sun is Aquarius, and the Moon is in Libra. We are sociable and outgoing. We love to be around people and can find balance in all things.

The general tarot card for today is The High Priestess, reversed. Watch out for people who may act kindly upfront but are ingenuine. When you sense something is off, be sure to take action, now, on to the tarot cards for each zodiac sign.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Don't allow financial concerns to hold you back, Aries. Sometimes, a big break is born from a tough period in life.

You may devise an ingenious idea on how to grow yourself professionally. Give yourself permission to think outside of the box and test new things. See what works and what doesn't.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky you, Taurus. Incredible things are waiting for you because you worked hard to achieve them. You have been putting in the time and effort to climb the ladder of success.

You may feel like you're in the hardest part of this journey due to the effort you must put in. However, the results are coming. Don't give up until you see things through to the end.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Love can have its share of ups and downs. A relationship that feels unstable may be going through growing pains. Have you talked about the way you feel?

Have you opened up about your concerns? A transparent and open conversation about your worries can be heartfelt and open the door to healing and growth. Initiate one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

What do you need to let go to have personal growth in your life? Consider the things you do each day that either align with your chosen path or don't.

Daily record your activities for a few days to discover what you do more closely. Where do you spend most of your time? How productive are you?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

One small decision can put your career on a positive path or place you on a more difficult one. Ask yourself who you tend to keep around as friends or allies.

Do you have the best people working with you? If you feel less than satisfied with your current network, branch out. Meet new people in your career field and attempt to learn from them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

What lessons have you learned this year about life, career, and work? You may be on a new journey of discovery where you see things in a different light.

This year may change you, Virgo. What do you see happening in the next six months? What life lesson might you need to learn right now?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Reflect on your hidden strengths and core talents, Libra. What do you receive compliments on the most?

People may help you spot the greatest traits that make you unique and valuable at work and home. If you're unsure what your top five skills are, ask directly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

What are your hopes and dreams? The pathway to self-love comes first through self-exploration. If you know yourself well, you can decide what you want and will refuse to do.

Investing time in getting to know who you are a bit better can be the most productive thing you can accomplish today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Did someone break your heart in the past? There may still be a small lingering feeling of sadness in an area of your life that needs healing.

Today, take a moment to focus on what situations in the past are still being unpacked now. Address them. Don't let the rest of 2025 be used for what you are ready to move away from.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Do you sense a power dynamic between you and someone you care for? The first step is to realize it's happening and not pretend it doesn't bother you.

Once you are clear on what's going on, you can set boundaries and define what you can handle and what you won't tolerate at all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Who is acting selfishly lately? When someone tries to withhold love, do they feel hurt or unloved? You may find empathy helpful in deciphering what to do next when raw emotions have created a lack of transparency. challenging to overcome.

Get back to square one. Ask who, what, when, where and why this problem persists.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You're going through some major life changes, Pisces, and the act of growing up at this level was hard-earned. You're ready for the next chapter in life.

You may see the work differently because you are in a much better position today than yesterday.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.