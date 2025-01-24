Relationship Struggles End For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 27 - February 2, 2025

Three zodiac signs dealing with relationship struggles finally start seeing relief the week beginning January 27, 2025, a welcome change from what's been happening since Mars retrograde entered Cancer.

It’s normal to feel stuck at times. However, be mindful of mistakenly taking this energy out on your partner. When you feel like you've reached your limits, practice patience with yourself and try to get to the root of why you feel stuck rather than upending your life in a moment of tension.

Tension and power struggles continue as Mercury and Pluto unite in Aquarius on Wednesday, January 29. Mercury and Pluto bring about disputes, anger, and arguments that you and your partner may never recover from. There is a possibility of greater awareness and growth with this transit, so long as you're aware of what you’re communicating and how. Make sure that anything you express benefits your relationship and that you take accountability when it's due.

While Uranus stationing direct in Taurus on Thursday, January 30 is beneficial in many ways, for some it could bring about impulsive choices. The desire for change that Uranus direct brings is based on genuine needs. However, it could make you behave erratically and be self-centered as you’re focused on what you want in the moment rather than what’s good for you in the long term.

This is powerful energy for finally ending a toxic cycle or deciding to settle no longer, but you must give yourself time to proceed with any plans. Trust that long-lasting change also leads to that soul-aligned relationship you’ve been seeking.

Three zodiac signs overcome their relationship challenges from January 27 - February 2, 2025:

1. Aries

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Balance is crucial to overcoming your relationship challenges and making a relationship last, Aries. You can tend to focus on what you need from a connection rather than holding space for your partner. While this does serve to help you in many ways, your partner can often feel unseen in relationships.

With your current relationship, you must find a greater balance between your needs and those of the person you love. It doesn’t mean you should sacrifice yourself, but only that you want to ensure you’re not inadvertently pushing your partner away.

Love isn't just a feeling; it's choosing to show up for the most difficult moments. Whatever your partner wants to share, holding space for them can help you learn greater balance and potentially save this connection.

Remember to focus only on yourself on Tuesday, January 28, as Lilith in Libra squares retrograde Mars in Cancer. Lilith in Libra can have you exerting your need for independence, while retrograde Mars may create power struggles over having your needs met.

Remember that making yourself heard doesn't depend on the volume of your voice but on how you approach a conversation. When you can clearly express what you need and know your limitations for compromise, you can have a healthy discussion about any issue.

You may find yourself stubborn around this time, but you must realize that to make this relationship work, you need to consider your partner’s wants as much as your own.

2. Leo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

A disagreement doesn’t always need to lead to a break-up, Leo. You can overcome a relationship challenge, but first, you need not to become fixated by what you perceive as the perfect relationship, only to feel disillusioned once you or your partner reveal your humanness. Part of creating a healthy long-term relationship is understanding that no one will ever be perfect.

There is nothing to strive for or measure against except the previous version of yourself. Your romantic life has been positive as of late, but challenges may test your communication and conflict-resolution skills. Just be sure to give yourself and your partner grace, and remember, you are supposed to be on the same side. Being in love is one thing, but knowing how to have a healthy resolution defines a forever love.

On Wednesday, January 29, Mercury and Pluto will unite in Aquarius, bringing tense conversations and the ability to transform. While this will create a challenging moment, as long as you remain aware of how you are communicating, you should be able to maintain your relationship. Yet, the only way to continue this connection is to let yourself transform how you view love and communication with your partner.

Reflect on being transparent about any feelings you’ve been keeping inside. Respect your partner’s truth and be open to seeing matters from a fresh perspective. Right and wrong often don't exist in romantic situations — only the need to respect each other's emotions. Challenge yourself to see beyond the illusion of perfect love to enjoy the realness of a genuinely healthy one.

3. Scorpio

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Not all changes are native, dear Scorpio. Since 2018, you’ve been on a journey of transformation within your romantic life. This is due to Uranus, the great awakener, shifting into Taurus for a new seven-year cycle. Uranus helps to shake you away so that you can see the truth and understand what it means to become better through personal growth and healing.

While the methods of Uranus are often not easy, there is great benefit in surrendering to and accepting changes. While this period has been profound for you, it's now ending. Uranus will shift into Cancer on July 7 for a few months before officially moving into this water sign in 2026, helping you overcome challenges in your relationship. The end of a Uranus cycle is always the most transformative, so it’s important to remain open to change.

On Thursday, January 30, Uranus moves direct in Taurus. Since September 1, 2024, Uranus entered retrograde in Taurus to help you understand what limitations, beliefs or obligations are holding you back in your romantic life. This transit often ends relationships but can also bring greater changes into your life. Uranus wants to free you, so you become aware of what must be released during its retrograde.

Now that Uranus is moving direct, it's time to take action. You have the space to take your time with this energy, but it’s also important to understand when a relationship or phase of life truly runs its course. So much life is left to live and love to be enjoyed, so let yourself finally move forward.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.