Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 5, 2025

For three zodiac signs whose hardships come to an end on Wednesday, the answer is in the day's transit of Moon conjunct Uranus. We turn to astrology to solve a mystery that's been bothering us for too long: when will my struggles be over?

Three zodiac signs have asked this question many times. We've even solved our problems repeatedly, only to result in the same position as we are right now. What changes today, however, is that before ... we didn't have the Moon conjunct with Uranus on our side.

Uranus represents change, but it's the kind of change that takes place when we take a different route. This is the kicker here: hardships come to an end because our efforts to end them finally come about due to a change of heart. Our approach is different; we learn to survive tough times and build resilience, ending hard times.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 5, 2025:

1. Gemini

Moon conjunct Uranus brings you hope and a taste of real change. You've felt as if there has to be something to hold onto; the world has turned into a sandpit, and you are scrambling to clutch tightly to anything.

What's fortunate about this transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, is that it points out that there is something to hold on to, and even if it's different, it's worth taking a chance on. What you feel you need in your life right now, Gemini, is stability, and Moon conjunct Uranus provides this comfort.

You realize that the hardships you've endured are not permanent fixtures in your life and that you have control over how the future plays out ... to a degree. This day will show you that all is not lost and that you can consciously make your life a better place to live.

2. Sagittarius

What you see around you is a repeat performance of that dreaded feeling you had several years ago when you felt you owed yourself a serious break from ... the world. For you, Sagittarius, you know what's best for you, and what you feel now, during Moon conjunct Uranus, is the need to break free.

You can only juggle so many exterior hardships, and being smart and decisive, you will decide during this transit to pull back to end one and live your life on your terms. You don't have to listen to those who mean to bring hardship to your life.

All you need is that moment of courage to say "No" to all that pushes and pulls you to say "Yes." You will make your mind up, and you will not be swayed. You are a true original, and Moon conjunct Uranus backs that kind of quality up. You'll be just fine, Sagittarius.

3. Aquarius

You have come to realize that if change is to happen in a big and positive way in your life, then not only are you going to have to change a few things in terms of your outlook, but you'll have to continue to do so, as long as you wish to end a hardship.

February 5 makes it easy for you to drum up the courage to make strong decisions concerning your life and future. During the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, you will have a chance to remember just how great you are, and it will jolt you.

You know that you can get pretty down in the dumps at times, and the kicker with this day is that you see the opening, meaning you can see a way out of this hard, overbearing season in your life. Aquarius, it's time for you to choose joy over sadness. You win.

