2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On February 5, 2025

Two zodiac signs that attract immense luck and abundance on February 5, 2025 receive cosmic signs of improvement from the universe now that Jupiter — the planet of luck, expansion, and immense abundance — has finally stationed direct in Gemini after months of retrograde reflection!

This celestial event marks a cosmic turning point that brings much-needed clarity and forward momentum to areas of life that may have been left stagnant or uncertain. During Jupiter's retrograde motion, we had the time to reflect on our goals, rework our strategies, and refine our philosophies. But, now that Jupiter’s direct, the universe is ready to shift gears and allow opportunities to flow more freely, and it’s the perfect time to launch those projects, chase those dreams, and take big, bold steps towards success!

The energy surrounding this direct motion isn’t just about external achievements — Nuh-uh! — it’s about aligning with a greater sense of purpose and vision. This is a moment when previously delayed plans begin to unfold, and the growth we’ve been patiently working toward finally manifests!

For some, this luck and abundance could mean a burst of clarity in relationships, for others, it will be a fresh wave of insight or a plethora of career opportunities. While this transit will affect everyone, Gemini or Sagittarius are especially primed to experience a rush of abundance! So, let’s take a closer look at how this exciting transit has a heightened impact on these two lucky zodiac signs today.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on February 5, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, with Jupiter’s direct motion, it’s as if the universe is shining a big ol’ spotlight right on you! Over the past few months, you might’ve felt like you were in a cosmic cocoon, doing some serious soul-searching and reworking your goals. With Jupiter retrograde, it was all about reflecting and reminding your big-picture vision.

But now, with Jupiter moving forward in your sign, you're set for immense abundance. It’s like all that mental gymnastics is finally ready to pay off! Your growth is about to be celebrated, and this could be when everyone finally sees just how brilliant you truly are!

Expect the spotlight to find you effortlessly (because, let’s face it, you live for this — Hello, Comedy and Tragedy masquerader!). Whether it’s in your career, social life, or even love life, your confidence will sparkle like the freshest meme that has just been dropped on the gram! Your signature Gemini wit and charm will have people flocking to you — yes, even that one person who usually plays it cool.

Opportunities that once felt way out of reach suddenly look like an easy target, and you’ll feel like the universe is practically giving you a standing ovation. This is your cosmic cue to leap forward, pursue those big dreams, and show up as your most fun, unpredictable, and totally yourself. The world is ready for the one and only — so go ahead, take the plunge, and seize the moment, Gemini!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Jupiter’s direction motion in your opposite sign, Gemini, is like the universe giving you the cosmic green light to attract all the abundance you desire in your relationships. Whether you’re looking for those deeper relationships that keep life interesting or a new job where you can wear goofy socks with your suit and tie at the office, this is your time, Sag!

Over the past few months, you may have been reflecting on who truly vibes with your adventurous spirit and how you can show up in your partnerships. Now, with Jupiter moving direct, the universe is sending you a signal that it’s time to take action and welcome in that abundance that your relationships can bring!

Get ready for things to pick up speed faster than your next last-minute hiking trip, Sag! People who were once distant may suddenly start reaching out again, and new opportunities for meaningful connections could start popping up everywhere.

This transit could bring alliances that open doors to career growth and personal fulfillment. With your natural charm on full display, Jupiter’s backing you up, and you’re not just attracting those deep mind-churning romantic connections but also those mutually beneficial partnerships that will push you towards your next big thing. It’s your time to thrive with others by your side — so embrace the moment and let the opportunities roll in!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.