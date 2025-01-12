Love Horoscope For January 13, 2025 — The First Full Moon Of The Year

The Full Moon in Cancer on January 13, 2025, represents an emotional time in each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope. You will feel tender and sensitive, especially regarding your deepest needs. The Full Moon in Cancer is an invitation to find greater balance.

On Monday, the Full Moon in Cancer helps you to reflect on the balance in your personal and external life. As you are called to remember your worthiness, you can make decisions without sacrificing what is most important to you. While Full Moons often bring matters to a head, this lunation and retrograde Mars in Cancer should help you reflect deeply. Just be mindful of reacting out of fear or anger to get to the heart of any matter.

Devote yourself to what brings you the most fulfillment, recognizing that balance doesn’t always mean equanimity but peace. Tuck some Amethyst into your clothing to help you maintain the emotional stability needed to make positive choices during this lunation. Allow yourself to breathe into the spaces of love and recognize that you deserve to be loved unconditionally simply because you are you.

Love horoscopes for Monday, January 13, 2025:

Aries

Your family and home are everything to you, sweet Aries. You should never apologize for this or feel like you must sacrifice for love.

Wrap yourself in the love of those you cherish during this time, validating all the choices you’ve made to uphold your family. While matters of love would be deepened during this time if you’re in a relationship, don’t feel like you have to do anything special to make that happen.

Be yourself and honor all that brings love and meaning into your life. You may feel particularly fulfilled by planning a family gathering, cooking dinner at home, or staying in for a date night.

Taurus

Find balance in your decisions, dear Taurus. You tend to look at relationship matters through a practical lens.

Acts of service are often important for you, as is upholding that comfort zone in your relationship. However, the Full Moon in Cancer will make you see and feel situations emotionally.

You could react unexpectedly or get upset over something that doesn’t normally bother you. Give yourself time to figure out what is at the root of any emotions so that you can use this energy to make any decision that will support you in living your best life.

Gemini

Prioritize your emotional well-being, Gemini. You can often feel split by what you need emotionally versus financially. In this process, you often must learn that finances won’t ever bring the emotional fulfillment or well-being you seek.

Today, you may have to decide between protecting your peace and increasing your finances.

This could be related to a divorce that is still being sorted out or a new relationship and your dreams. Be mindful of your choices, and remember that how you feel truly determines the kind of life you live.

Cancer

Give yourself all the love you need, dear Cancer. You are a nurturer by nature. You love to care for those you love, including your romantic partner.

But in this process, you can’t forget that you deserve the same in return. You can’t keep pouring into others and not receiving anything back.

While you may feel especially tender with the Full Moon in Cancer, use this as a chance to pour back into yourself.

Plan a self-care day or call out of any obligations to do something nice for yourself. Let your partner pamper you today and recognize that needing love in return is never selfish.

Leo

The heaviness won’t last, sweet Leo. The Cancer Full Moon will rise in your house of the subconscious, bringing up buried feelings and events that you will have to make peace with.

This also could bring about an ending of some sort, either in an unhealthy relationship or in unhealthy ways that you’ve been showing up.

Because of how emotional and heavy you will be feeling, it’s best to take time for yourself. You could schedule an impromptu meeting with your counselor to sort through feelings or work on a guided meditation for healing.

Don’t force yourself into anything right now, but hold space for all that you’re feeling, including grief.

Virgo

Embrace all the love that surrounds you, Virgo. You will feel positive and joyful around the time of the Full Moon in Cancer.

This lunation helps you see and appreciate the relationship you’ve built and the circle of friends who support and love you unconditionally.

Consider planning a dinner of gratitude for those in your life or writing them little notes to thank them for being there for you.

You will feel deeply connected to your partner and want to enjoy quality time together, so a date night would be in the cards.

Libra

Balance is whatever feels good for your soul, Libra. You are entering a profound time for reorganizing your life as the Full Moon in Cancer rises opposite the Capricorn Sun.

Cancer naturally rules the house of home and family, but that is where the Capricorn Sun is.

Likewise, Capricorn governs over your achievements, yet that is where the Full Moon in Cancer will rise.

Nothing is just given to you, nor does it just happen. Instead, you must work for it and continue listening to what resonates deeply with your soul.

You will have the innate ability to recognize what needs to be done without sacrificing what is most important to you. You need to take charge of your own life.

Scorpio

You always have the power to initiate a new beginning, Scorpio. Reflect on the New Moon in Cancer on July 5, 2024, and what was happening in your life then.

Now, as the Full Moon in Cancer rises, it will bring to fruition themes of emotional healing, new opportunities, and the ability to be brave enough to initiate a new beginning.

Focus on how you have grown and changed so that you can take credit for where it is due. Use this energy to believe that anything is possible so that you can take steps to attract or progress a meaningful relationship in your life.

There is nothing that is holding you back, Scorpio, so it’s time to move forward.

Sagittarius

Be gentle with your heart, beautiful Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Cancer will feel especially emotional as you may be drawn back to romantic matters from the past.

You are being urged not to discard any uncomfortable emotions around this time because they are meant to provide a portal to transformation.

Honor your emotional needs and what you genuinely want from a relationship and your life. Recognize that regrets may serve a purpose if you’re brave enough to correct them, as nothing is lost that is truly meant for you.

You may be dealing with feelings of loss around this time, so it’s especially important to be gentle and take all the time you need to care for yourself.

Capricorn

Relationships must always be reciprocal, Capricorn. While you are increasing your empathy and sensitivity, this may be an opportune time to connect with your partner.

Inquire about changes you could make so they feel loved unconditionally or fulfill any unmet needs.

While your emotional fulfillment matters, so does your partner, which means a relationship can’t be about you. You are supposed to work together with your partner, and because of that, you need to check in and make sure they are being loved in the ways they need.

Aquarius

Your intuition will become your superpower, beautiful Aquarius. The Full Moon in Cancer activates themes centered around joy, creativity, pleasure, and romance. But to access the benefits of this lunation, you must listen to your intuition.

You will be drawn to what feels good and what resonates with your soul. If you are romantically involved, this will include your partner, and you may find yourself calling out of work to spend the day together.

Let yourself listen to your intuition without questioning it so you can be led to precisely where you are meant to be.

Pisces

Let your romantic life thrive, Pisces. You have recently been guided to refocus on yourself to get back to that dreamy, intuitive state you are known for. Let go of the worry that you aren’t doing enough or must exhaust yourself to pursue your desires.

The Full Moon in Cancer brings a surge of creative and romantic energy, helping to boost your appeal and ability to attract the love of your dreams.

Embrace some of the creative or artistic endeavors that resonate around this time, and be open to love, as it may appear unexpectedly around this lunation.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.