Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 13 - 19, 2025

Despite an astrologically challenging week ahead, hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs before January 19, 2025.

We begin the week with the first Full Moon of 2025 in the sign of Cancer. While this week brings grounding and inspiration, Mars retrograde in the same sign can upset the applecart and create obstacles and delays. Upsets, angry outbursts, and problems connected to familial relationships are likely this week, so it's important to be mindful of how you approach especially difficult topics.

Now is the time to get in touch with your emotions and those of the people closest to you. Cancer is a deeply emotional sign and hurt feelings can easily occur. This Moon can bring both endings and beginnings, especially for those ruled by the moon and other water signs. This very emotional energy may be harder for fire signs to deal with.

As we reach the end of the week, Aquarius season begins on January 19. When the Sun enters Aquarius it is time to relax and chill out, a much-needed relief from Capricorn's hustler energy.

However, Aquarius' rather detached energy can make it that much harder to express feelings. A more aloof and analytical approach will be the key. Intensity and high emotional drama will not fare well and could be a real turn-off. You may feel more changeable, intellectual, and open to new possibilities, and you probably won’t want to be pinned down with many obligations.

Three zodiac signs will face a more difficult week under this energy but will be all the stronger for it by the end of the week.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs the week of January 13 - 19, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

The Full Moon puts a focus on your career and overall responsibilities. While you are doing a good job overall, you may hit a snag this week. While this will not last long, it could have consequences that slow you down for a bit, so you will want to remain aware and vigilant.

Get to the nature of the problem and how it occurred and then take steps to fix things. Teamwork is often the answer, and with Venus in your career area, you should be able to garner plenty of support from others if necessary.

You certainly have the ability to motivate your co-workers and bosses if you need to, and of course, you already know this comes naturally. The more you encourage and foster positive relationships with others the easier this will be. Finding balance will be the key this week, both with work and your personal life, because you may have to spend a little more time focusing on this problem. Delegation is important and fortunately, this is something you do well.

With Mars’ retrograde, it is important not to become too stressed — not necessarily an easy feat for you, Virgo. But you have great diplomatic skills that help you smooth any ruffled feathers and facilitate productive conversations to find solutions and make sure the problem doesn’t repeat itself.

You should be able to overcome any issues that crop up this week fairly soon and by the end of the month, you should be in good shape and ready to celebrate your successes.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Now that retrograde Mars has re-entered Cancer and your seventh house of partners, relationships prove challenging this week, especially around the Full Moon. Drama (which is probably unnecessary from your viewpoint) will test your patience and mood this week. Old arguments and issues will likely crop back up and you may have to deal with some emotional outbursts if not emotional breakdowns.

It is possible this relationship could reach a turning point or a crossroads. Only you can determine if you want to continue things, and if you don’t, you will have an opportunity to bring it to a close. This will be the first question you have to consider and when you do, it will be a relief either way.

Don’t make a rash decision; think things through first. Chances are, however, you may not want to end this relationship entirely, so you will have to deal with the issue at hand and find a resolution to move forward.

It is important to keep a clear and rational mind and not get pulled into an emotional whirlwind. This is something you can do well, and now will be the time to utilize this ability.

Open and honest communication is key when taking the time to find practical solutions to old problems. Hear your partner out and then let them hear you out before calling it quits or having to walk across a burned bridge.

Maintaining your stability and equilibrium is key for your happiness, so it is important to try to de-escalate the situation quickly. If you make your partner feel heard and understood and calmly emphasize boundaries and any unacceptable behaviors in a loving way, you should be able to resolve the problem and get back on course as quickly as possible.

Bear in mind with Mars retrograde it is possible this is just a simple misunderstanding that can be straightened out easier than you may first think.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It's easy to spending to get a little out of control over the holiday season, which is often followed up by financial uncertainty. This could have to do with an unexpected bill or the realization that bills have been piling up a little more than you are comfortable with. It may also seem as though more is going out than you are bringing in.

It doesn’t look as though this problem is so large you can’t overcome it, but it may be a type of awakening or increased awareness that you need to pay closer attention to money and spending. There may be a particular bill that you need to take care of this week.

While this can happen to any of us, it is important to get things under control. If there is an unpaid bill, do your best to get it taken care of so things don’t escalate.

Now is a good time to sit down and take a look at your finances and where your money is actually going. It is important to take the emotion out of it and look at things as clinically as possible. If you feel the need, you could seek support from those you trust — but in all actuality, you can probably solve this on your own with a few simple steps.

Set some realistic financial goals that you can follow and try not to be overwhelmed. You can get things under control without major change.

The other question that calls for some self-reflection is: how did you get here and what has caused the overspending? Sometimes this is a result of some other issue such as personal unhappiness or trying to buy yourself out of a certain situation. This is the deeper problem and only you can answer it. With self-care and reflection, you can come to terms with any issue that you have and get things back under your own control.

Know that with Jupiter entering Cancer later this year, it should be a fortunate year for you, Pisces. The potential is there to see a financial increase in 2025, so hang in there!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.