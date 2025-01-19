3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Relationship Challenges The Week Of January 20 - 26, 2025

Three zodiac signs who experience relationship problems from January 20 - 26, 2025, realize that it's possible to overcome them when working as a team. Arguments happen; however, no matter what occurs, it should never feel like you are on opposite sides with your partner. Constructive disagreements allow each of you to be heard and for a resolution to occur.

Yet, when you are against your partner or feel you’re on opposing sides, you’ve lost the ability and strength to work together. No matter what occurs or what has to be discussed, it must always be you and your partner together facing whatever issue arises. Otherwise, it may begin a separation you can never return from.

Advertisement

The week of January 20 brings a series of oppositions that could prove challenging for three zodiac signs — if they’re not careful. On Monday, January 20, Chiron in Aries will oppose the Moon in Libra, challenging you to balance maintaining your individuality within your relationship. This may also involve projecting and the need to not sacrifice yourself to rescue or save one’s love. You can choose to heal together, but it may be difficult to communicate healthily, so be mindful of hurt feelings and tempers.

Mercury, the planet of communication in Capricorn, will oppose retrograde Mars in Cancer on Thursday, January 23. There may be intense arguments with this transit and difficulty holding space for your partner’s perspective and feelings. Try not only to see your side of the situation but also where you can meet in the middle; otherwise, an issue that tests your relationship indefinitely may arise.

Advertisement

Your feelings may tug you toward a new relationship, while your fears keep you from having any transparent conversation with your existing partner. Be mindful of affairs or trysts during this time, as it would come to light sooner rather than later and complicate matters. Although the challenges will be great in the week ahead, you always have a choice. The relationships that last are those who always stand together amid turmoil.

Three zodiac signs overcome relationship challenges from January 20 - 26, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

To overcome any relationship problems this week, you must hold space for how your partner is feeling, Capricorn. This doesn’t mean that your emotional well-being doesn’t matter; it is only that you must look at the situation from their point of view. Your romantic life has improved and progressed. However, a past issue you’re unwilling to hold space to discuss and hopefully repair has recently arisen. While you’ve tried to believe this issue will resolve or become inconsequential, you’re now starting to believe otherwise.

Advertisement

Normally, you can be quite pragmatic in approaching romantic challenges; however, your emotions are getting the best of you. Hold space for your partner's feelings if you genuinely want to save this relationship instead of clinging to what you think is right or letting frustration guide your responses.

On Thursday, January 23, Mercury in Capricorn will oppose retrograde Mars in Cancer, signifying that you are making the current situation about yourself. Retrograde Mars in Cancer has opened up old wounds of emotional security and past heartbreak. If you haven’t been dealing with your triggers, then you may already have a great deal of resentment for your partner — even though it’s not their fault.

However, as Mercury opposes retrograde Mars in Cancer, you won’t be in the mood for a lengthy emotional conversation. Your perspective will be one-sided, and because of that, you could end up shutting down completely. You must let yourself see the situation from your partner’s perspective. Otherwise, this may be a scenario where there is no coming back.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You must decide to overcome your relationship problems, dear Gemini. You have a relationship in your life that you deeply value, although a hefty dose of challenges has gone along with it. However, you must evaluate whether this relationship genuinely aligns with who you’ve become if you’re hanging onto it for other reasons. You have felt inspired recently to focus on yourself, your life, and the dreams that you want to manifest in your future.

Despite that personal growth, you’re still not confident that this relationship in your life is truly one that can last long-term. Rather than wait to see what happens, you may need to decide; you can cut ties now and focus on yourself or see what happens and risk jeopardizing your future.

Advertisement

The Sagittarius Moon will oppose retrograde Jupiter in Gemini on Friday, January 24, impacting your relationship and bringing up a great deal of feelings that you’ve previously suppressed. The Sagittarius Moon will have you feeling all your emotions. You might reminisce on previous partners. You will want your partner to remain in your life, but there is an underlying truth that you’re uncertain whether this person is meant to. As the Sagittarius Moon opposes Jupiter in Gemini, you may finally see your relationship for what it is.

This can create a feeling you may want to avoid as you seek forever love, yet it will not just disappear. Your relationship has been rocky recently, and while it’s felt like you’ve made it through the worst of times, you will now be having second thoughts.

Try approaching your relationshp problems as if you are meeting your partner for the first time. Reflect on similar goals, values, and aspirations for life — but be willing to choose yourself if that’s what it takes. Nothing deters you more from your purpose than hanging onto a relationship you’ve already outgrown.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

The success of a relationship isn’t determined by if it lasts forever, sweet Libra. Instead of thinking you will have failed if you end this relationship, try to adopt a different approach. The most successful relationships are those where each person is encouraged to grow and become themselves while working through problems — regardless of whether it lasts indefinitely or not. Reflect on how you’ve grown and changed in your current relationship, as it can help you understand if your time together is over.

Those relationship problems that seem to catalyze personal or spiritual growth aren’t meant to remain in your life forever. Just as those connections that bring a great deal of karmic healing aren’t meant to love the version of yourself you become. When you can shift your perspective of what defines a successful relationship, you also may find your feelings about your relationship change.

Advertisement

On Monday, January 20, Chiron in Aries will oppose the Libra Moon, creating upheaval and emotional disconnection in your relationship. Chiron in Aries has been helping you heal your karmic lessons to experience a healthier and more peaceful relationship. This has involved a great deal of healing, both in your romantic patterns and in your childhood wounding.

But as Chiron in Aries opposes the Libra Moon, you may realize that your love for yourself is more important than trying to continue this relationship. Your success may be determined by being able to walk away rather than stay. And your heart may finally realize that while this person served a valuable role in your life, that doesn’t mean you are meant to remain together.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.