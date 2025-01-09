2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 10, 2025

Get ready, stargazers, because January 10, 2024, is packed with celestial drama and transformative energy for two zodiac signs that experience luck and abundance. The energy is ripe for all the zodiac signs to tap into. Friday kicks off with the Moon in lively Gemini and Mercury in grounded Capricorn, urging us to bridge the gap between work and play.

While this energy may bring a bit of tension, the Moon and Chiron in Aries push us to release feelings of self-doubt, clearing the path for forward momentum and abundance. By mid-morning, the Sun and the Moon could spark an internal tug-of-war between the head and the heart, but this is a perfect moment to realign and fine-tune your goals, setting you up to manifest the abundance you know you deserve.

The cherry on top? The Moon’s conjunction with Jupiter in Gemini will amplify optimism, expansion, and big-picture thinking, fueling the manifestation of your abundant future. As the day wraps up, the Sun works nicely with the Moon, bringing a final moment of cosmic harmony and helping us connect the dots and move forward with clarity.

So, which two zodiac signs are set to feel the most empowered by the abundant cosmic energy brewing around in the sky today, you ask? Well, just keep reading to find out!

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 10, 2025:

1. Libra

Libra, get ready for a cosmic mic drop: the South Node is packing its bags and leaving your sign tomorrow. After 18 months of serious soul-searching and learning how to juggle the “me” and the “we” in your relationships, you’re finally wrapping up this era of self-discovery.

Today is your golden opportunity to sit back, reflect, and give yourself a well-deserved high five. You’ve mastered the delicate art of standing up for yourself while keeping your connections sweet. Now it’s time to take that hard-earned wisdom and use it to create relationships that feel as authentic as your favorite pair of well-worn jeans.

Today kicks off with the Moon in Gemini throwing a curveball to Mercury in Capricorn, which might make your thoughts bounce like a yoga ball in an inflatable castle! You could be feeling a bit scatterbrained this morning, but no worries! This cosmically chaotic aspect is nudging you to rethink your foundations and upgrade your mindset. Plus, the Moon teams up with Chiron today to shine a light on your communication patterns.

These two aspects work together like the perfect dream team to help you discover where you may have been struggling to speak your truth or lean into vulnerability. Today's not just about airing out your feelings. It’s about realizing that opening up can lead to deeper, more abundant connections down the line!

The Sun with the Moon and Lilith may also stir up some inner tension. You could feel like your goals and emotions are playing tug-of-war with you, but here’s the deal: this tension is a wake-up call, Libra.

It’s your chance to figure out where your head and heart need to sync up so you can flip the script and get back on track. Remember, Libra: pressure makes diamonds — so lean into the discomfort, watch yourself emerge, and transform like a butterfly from its cocoon!

Afternoon vibes gift you major boss energy regarding communication. If you’ve got something important to say — especially about long-term plans or commitments — now's the time to say it. The Moon's connection with the North Node today will reassure you that whatever you say or do, you can be sure you're in alignment with your destiny.

And when you thought the day couldn’t get any juicier, the Moon-Jupiter conjunction swoops in to sprinkle some magic on your evening. This cosmic duo is serving all-you-can-eat optimism, so if there’s something you’ve been dreaming about, now’s the time to go for it! Leap, Libra — the universe is ready to reward your hustle with all the abundance you deserve.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, today is your time to shine — and not just because the universe is rooting for you (though it is!). The Moon in Gemini is here to pump you up with a harmonious trine to your sign, putting you exactly in your element!

Think quick-witted, imaginative, and unstoppable! This energy allows you to brainstorm wild ideas that somehow work. So, go ahead, Aqua — color outside the lines (we know that’s your thing anyway); the cosmos ensures your next big idea will help you manifest just the abundance you've been looking for.

The day kicks off with the Moon in a positive aspect with Mercury, nudging you to balance your playful side with your practical streak. Should you lean into your wild creativity or stick to the game plan? Spoiler alert: you can do both!

Take a moment to align your emotions with your goals, and you’ll be sure to unlock a flow where joy meets purpose. Let’s not forget the Moon’s square with Chiron, the ultimate healer. Chiron is working overtime to remind you that sometimes it's leaning on your crew (hello, community lover!) that's the key to unlocking the abundance you desire.

But of course, no day is complete without a little cosmic drama, and today’s Moon-Venus square is here to deliver. You might feel like your emotional needs and other people’s expectations are on totally different wavelengths. But, instead of spiraling, use this friction to figure out what you want — and go after it unapologetically!

Plus, with the dreamy Neptune later, the Moon is the universe handing you the cosmic cheat code to tap into your intuition. So, trust Aquarius's gut feelings — they’re leading you straight to your most fulfilling path yet.

When the Moon links up with Jupiter this evening, you’ll feel expansive, optimistic, and ready to manifest your next biggest, most abundant adventure yet! As usual, it feels like the universe is on your side every step of the way! So lean in, dream big, and don’t forget to throw in a little sprinkle of that signature water-bearer magic as you manifest everything you want and more.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.