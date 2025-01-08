2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 9, 2025

January 9, 2025 is brimming with cosmic potential for two zodiac signs attracting luck and abundance all day! The day begins with the Moon in steady Taurus teaming up with Venus in the ultra-dreamy Pisces, creating a vibe that’s equal parts luxury and inspiration — think "money moves meets fairytale" energy.

The Moon connects with the unpredictable Uranus, sparking lightbulb-moment energy. There may be a feeling of brilliance, or at least the sensation of being the smartest person in the room, as perfectly set plans (or happy accidents!) lead to the abundance sought. And let’s not forget Venus throwing a flirty wink at Lilith, urging all the zodiac signs to own every messy, fabulous inch as they go to the highest, most authentic, and abundant version of themselves.

The Moon and Neptune, turning up the volume on intuition (and giving off serious psychic vibes). Later, a Moon-Pluto trine wraps up the day with a mic-drop moment of power and transformation, so you know the cosmic green light is on to level up! So, who are the two luckiest zodiac signs walking away with the cosmic jackpot today? Let’s find out!

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on January 9, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Surprise, Aries! Today's Moon-Venus vibe pushes you to dig a little deeper and figure out what you truly want regarding connection, intimacy, and attracting luck with abundance.

Are there parts of yourself you’ve been low-key ignoring? Now’s the time to bring them into the light. This is your chance to unpack those hidden desires, heal, and find a new sense of alignment that feels authentic. Lean into the celestial magic — it’s the perfect chance to recognize those hidden desires, reconcile the disconnect, and discover new ways to feel truly abundant.

Next up, the Moon's semi-sextile to Chiron is giving you major "I’m over it" energy when it comes to past insecurities. (But we know you, Aries — you’re typically not one to dwell on the past for long anyway.) Today, you’re stepping into your power like you were born to do this. (Because, spoiler alert, you were.)

And when the Sun trine Moon rolls in, everything clicks. You’re firing on all cylinders emotionally and physically, making it ridiculously easy to hit those goals you’ve been eyeing.

Later today, Venus and Lilith will give you a sweet finesse that will help you tap into the deepest, darkest parts of yourself and use them to your advantage to leap toward the abundance you desire — no apologies needed!

At the same time, Mercury and Pluto have you playing detective, spotting hidden opportunities, and solving problems like a pro. Your instincts are next-level, so use them to unlock the abundance you know you deserve.

By the afternoon, the Moon and Saturn give you the perfect blend of vision and practicality to turn your wildest ideas into real-deal plans. Add to that the Moon sextile Neptune and your intuition reads the room before you walk in. Long story short? Aries, you’re on fire today. So, go make it count!

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you’re about to talk your way into some serious abundance today (and we know just how much you love to chat!). You're going to own the day and savor every second of it. This morning starts with a Moon-Venus that lights up your focus, drive, and ambition like a neon sign. It's like Venus and the Moon are passing secret notes in class, whispering all the right moves to you — and you're pursuing your goals with the kind of enthusiasm only a Gemini can bring.

The Moon also cozies up to Chiron, giving you the perfect moment to find healing in your community. Or maybe you’ll spread your contagious joy and wonder, showing others how to heal with your trademark child-like wonder!

If tension or unresolved issues lurk in the background, or even perhaps an unfulfilled dream tugging at you, this aspect is your cosmic nudge to lean into connection and let it soothe the rough edges. This is your time to step forward, own your story, and embrace your calling.

Later, the Moon’s conjunction with Uranus amps up your day with unexpected flashes of brilliance. It’s like your internal pep talk just hit a new level, and now you’re ready to shock everyone (in the best way possible!).

This afternoon, the Moon and Mercury keep your creativity flowing, helping you solve problems with your signature Gemini wit. By the afternoon, bring grounded energy to help you turn those billion-dollar, abundant ideas into actual plans. Think: the perfect blend of hustle and sophistication.

And the cherry on top? It takes your razor-sharp intuition and supercharges it, making you feel practically psychic. You’re radiating that classic Gemini charm, making it look easy as you juggle work, play, and everything in between and make your way to the top.

As the evening unfolds, the Moon sextile Mars gives you a final energy boost while it speaks to the North Node and trine to Pluto, aligning you with your purpose in the most meaningful way possible. TL;DR? Gemini, you’re moving, shaking, and thriving in true air-sign fashion today — and everyone’s about to see it.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.