5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes January 13 - 19, 2025
An excellent week is ahead.
Five zodiac signs have great weekly horoscopes beginning with a big, beautiful Full Moon in Cancer on January 13, 2025. The Moon is at home in Cancer, enhancing the lives of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aries, who may experience a glow-up.
Full Moons are associated with release and cleansing rituals, so if you plan to clear away clutter in your home at the start of the week, you have a three-day window of opportunity to tap into this energy.
We're in the final week of Capricorn season. On January 19, the Sun enters Aquarius and Aquarius season begins, bringing attention to technology, innovation, science, business partnerships, and unique friendships.
Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for the week of January 13 - 19, 2025:
1. Libra
Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra this week: Capricorn
Best day of the week for Libra: January 19
Libra, take it easy this week and keep a relaxing pace. Trying to leave your mark on everything you do that is meaningful to you whether this is at work, in your home, or even as a hobby or side project.
Something beautiful will emerge this week when you choose to do things with style and personality over speed. You could make new friends, especially on Sunday if you have a party to attend or are networking.
2. Scorpio
Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio this week: Aries
Best day of the week for Scorpio: January 17
Scorpio, know your heart and dig deeper to reveal hidden layers. Whether you take a personality quiz (like the MBTI to see if anything has changed) or do a deep meditation session with a guided visualization track, note down your experiences so you can glean the main lessons from it all.
Most of you will level up this week through introspection, reflection, and leaning into that deep well of ambition in you. But if you struggle with self-esteem issues, now's a good time to challenge yourself to improve there so you can fully capture the good stuff in store for you.
3. Sagittarius
Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Scorpio
Best day of the week for Sagittarius: January 19
Sagittarius, what's your food and lifestyle like? You will successfully open all seven chakras of your body when you let your heart lead you toward wholesome food and lifestyle activities.
Try to eat more vegetables and natural produce to engage your senses more and align your energy with the positive cosmic currents.
4. Capricorn
Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn this week: Pisces
Best day of the week for Capricorn: January 17
Capricorn, how can you incorporate more earthy energy into your life? Whether you walk barefoot around the house or have an indoor picnic, play with pottery pieces, or throw clay on a potter's wheel, handling natural substances will bring you closer to your true potential and erase any external distractions.
Soaring to the top won't be an issue when you do this! Your love life will also benefit from this energy this week as you remain more grounded and sure of yourself.
5. Aries
Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Taurus
Best day of the week for Aries: January 15
Aries, focus on the space between what's new and what's traditional. Inspiration will find you, and new ideas will pop up out of the blue. Note everything that comes up, even if it feels strange or too “out there.” With time and incubation, certain ideas will reveal the vein of gold hiding within them.
You will also benefit from doing a chakra cleanse and mind-body-spirit realignment this week, whether through acupuncture, reiki, or a guided chakra meditation. Dedicating time for this over a few days will work wonders.
Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.