What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 8, Per A Tarot Card Reader

We have an incredible opportunity before us, starting on January 8, 2025, when Mercury enters a new sign. What do you need to know, according to a tarot card reader?

Soon, we will move beyond the bluntness of Sagittarius and settle down a little bit with the earthy energy of Capricorn. While it's good to be honest, sometimes we need to tone it down, don't we? That's the lesson we learn from Mercury for the next three weeks. Let's find out what's in store for each zodiac sign, starting this Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

What talent do you enjoy doing the most? Today, focus on one thing you do well and see how to improve it.

Unsure what that is? Ask a friend or get feedback from people who know your skill level and appreciate your work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Time can feel like an adversary, but today, try to navigate challenges and restrictions with a new schedule.

Take a few steps back to see how you might make things easier for yourself. You may discover that when you remove certain barriers to your productivity, your flow improves.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Don't worry. Arguments and disputes rarely last forever. Today's rift will become a distant memory tomorrow.

This is why it's important not to say something you don't mean out of anger. Instead, remain in control and let tough moments pass. Show your better side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Think about your long-term goals. You want to do things today that build your tomorrow into what you desire.

Test the waters for the things that feel meaningful to you. Listen to your intuition. Let your heart guide you toward the things that bring you joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Do you feel a little bit unhappy about something specific?

Talk about it. Don't let something you dislike sit too long. Deal with it directly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Do you have an idea that you know would work? Why not explore it?

Don't worry about rejection today. Play around with the ideas that are there for you now. The rest will sort itself out with time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You can be a creative thinker. Today, let your imagination lead you.

You may find that your creative side is much more powerful than your logical brain. Roll with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Try not to let someone get you so angry that you easily enter an argument.

You are in control of your reactions. You are the one who decides when you'll respond to something,.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

What do you want to achieve in life? Do you have specific money goals? Good fortune is here for you, Sagittarius.

You can be a money-maker. Aim to find a way to do what you want. Set your mind to do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Lucky you, Capricorn! What you've worked so hard to accomplish will produce the result you want. If you invest in a financial project, you will reap monetary gains.

If you work on a relationship, you will see signs of your partnership growing stronger.





Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Some rules don't make sense. You may find that you're unable to stay true to a path that your ancestors, family members, culture or faith said you need to follow.

Today, you may want to challenge the status quo because you see things differently. Don't be afraid to take a path that's less traveled.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you being overly patient when you should take action now?

Waiting for others may feel wise and kind at the moment, but is it hurting you in the long run?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.