5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On January 8, 2025

A beautiful day is in store for the collective on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes after Mercury enters Capricorn. Mercury creates a major shift in how we think, act, and perceive the world around us. Since Capricorn is an earth sign, practicality will be the word and a satisfying conclusion of the goal. Where you choose to channel this energy is up to you, though.Choose wisely and watch as magic unfolds!

Mars retrograde in Cancer opposes Mercury, reminding us that slow does not mean inactive or passive. It just means methodical. Sometimes, the pace may seem nonexistent to others, yet change is occurring whether it's acknowledged or not. Have you observed any within yourself? Now's the perfect time to take note.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on January 8, 2025:

1. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 a.m.

Taurus, make the most of your resources to create something fantastic and extraordinary. Whether this is a date night idea, a project at work, a community event, or something else, put your best foot forward, and don't be surprised when you dazzle them all! Mars retrograde in Cancer is here to cheer you on while encouraging a steady approach until you hit your goals. Anything that feels a bit extra (in a good way!) is what's called for here, whether purchasing a beautiful bag or eating a literal slice of cake. You get to choose your adventure as an act of pure self-love and self-care.

2. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 - 3 p.m.

Aries, be true to yourself on Wednesday and know that anything you wish will be yours if you hold that want in your heart and never let go despite outer appearances. Jupiter retrograde in Gemini is here to lend you cosmic support by asking you to be your mentor now, and know that help will arrive exactly when you need it. Dancing will be a great way to encourage your body to sync with your intuition. This, in turn, will help make your decisions and actions more impactful and satisfying.

3. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Wednesday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 8 - 10 p.m.

Aquarius, the best relationships in your life, whether platonic or romantic and sending some gratitude into the ether. They will be pivotal to your success in the coming days and weeks. Pluto in Aquarius encourages you to trust those internal cues and intuitive nudges. Whatever your hobbies, now's the time to lean hard into them and let your inner eccentric shine. It will help you be yourself unapologetically and seize all the good stuff that destiny is bringing your way!

4. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 - 5 p.m.

Pisces, listen more and speak only once you have assimilated all the necessary information. The impact you have then will be extraordinary. With Pluto in Aquarius here for you, no one can pull one over you. You have the cosmic currents paving the way forward. If acquiring knowledge feels boring, look for tools, apps, and techniques that make studying fun and interactive. This is especially important for you since the North Node will enter Pisces very soon, so every bit will help you with your North Node quest.

5. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 4 - 7 p.m.

Capricorn, trust and know that your heart can handle any challenge that comes your way and then some! With Sun in Capricorn, you are unstoppable. So channel your energies where they will count the most. Learn a new language now, especially if you are thinking of traveling somewhere shortly or going to university somewhere. Mercury in Capricorn will make the process easier and much more fun!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.