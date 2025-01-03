Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 4, 2025 — The Sun Aligns With The Moon

Today's horoscope for January 4, 2025 reveals how the Sun and Saturn impact your zodiac sign. The Sun in Capricorn forms a harmonious alignment with Saturn in Pisces, making the first weekend of the year a creatively productive time.

This alignment combines the disciplined focus of Capricorn with the intuitive energy of Pisces, offering a perfect opportunity to channel your creativity into structured projects. You’ll find a balance between practical planning and imaginative inspiration, allowing you to make steady progress while staying connected to your creative vision. Use this weekend to lay the groundwork for your goals, setting a strong foundation for the year ahead.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You may feel inclined to retreat from the world and spend time on things that bring you comfort and a sense of belonging.

It’s the perfect time to connect with your nurturing side and create a space to decompress without judging how you feel.

Perhaps you need to add more texture to your home, making it more comfortable and inviting for you to rest your laurels after a long day.

These small changes can make a difference to your sense of peace and tranquility.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is an excellent time to uncover deeper insights about yourself, as you’re less likely to be distracted by the outside world.

If you’ve had a busy schedule recently, this is an incredible time to quiet the inner dialogue and chatter in your mind, making time for stillness.

Put your phone on DND mode, and don’t feel guilty for declining invitations to go out and mingle.

To be present with others, we must first be present with ourselves and tend to our needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Channel your emotions into a creative practice or journal your thoughts to understand how you feel better.

You may want to maintain your independence, but be open to receiving support from those around you.

If there is any fear around becoming closer to others, this is a good time to confront those insecurities.

Perhaps you haven’t fully grieved a past heartbreak that keeps you from sharing your heart with others. Sit in your journal and write whatever comes up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a time to be very tender with yourself and enjoy the luxuries of simplicity.

If you’ve pinned a recipe on your cooking schedule that you haven’t gotten to yet, this is the perfect day to make yourself a loving meal for some friends or a lover.

There’s no need to rush the process — take your time with it. How we cook a meal mirrors how patient we are with ourselves and our lives.

How can you master the art of slowness today?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might think about people from the past who left an imprint on your heart.

Family could be a sensitive subject for you today, and you might even consider what it means to pick your own. Family isn’t just the people we’re blood-related to.

It’s the people in our lives we know we can count on and depend on. Ask yourself, "What does family mean to me?

How have my experiences and relationships shaped my definition of family, and in what ways do I feel connected to or disconnected from the meaning of ‘family’?"

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a wonderful day to see how your visions aren’t just fantasies — they are dreams you can make a reality.

These energies can help you keep your feet planted on the ground while your heart pumps with passion and inspiration, helping you remain steadfast in your pursuit.

Rome wasn’t built overnight, and the journey to get there is actually the most fun and important part.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If you’ve been overthinking your career steps recently, these cosmic energies can help give you the confidence to believe in yourself and accept where you are without thinking you should be elsewhere.

Sometimes, our longing to be anywhere other than where we are makes us feel pain and hopelessness.

Ask yourself, "What aspects of my current situation can I fully appreciate and embrace to feel more grounded and fulfilled?"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Today, you might have a nostalgic trip into your bank of memories. This inner traveling may help remind you of how far you’ve come.

Notice how much you’ve overcome helps make you even more appreciative of where you are. Sometimes, returning to the past can help us decide where to move next.

Perhaps you can write in your journal, "In what ways have my past challenges contributed to my personal growth, and how can I leverage this growth to set more intentional goals for my future?"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your connections may feel like you’re swimming into the depths, and some conversations could prompt deep discussions that bring healing to you and those you’re close to.

If there’s anything on your heart that you feel you need to say, you may feel quite open to saying it now without hesitation.

Your vulnerability is a superpower, and it could bring your relationships to new heights of comfort.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

When was the last time you experienced pleasure? As we grow and change, our tastes may also change.

If you don’t know what brings you pleasure as it used to, this is the time to research, experiment, and get into how you can bring more creativity to your structures.

Whether that’s bringing an artistic touch to your food or changing your working schedule.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a great day to tick off your life admin list with more patience and slowness, so it doesn’t feel like a chore.

The more you feel like you’re devoting yourself to the things in your life that need some general maintenance — whether that’s getting your carpets cleaned or washing your car — you’ll feel much productive and better off for doing it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Keep it simple, and avoid overwhelming yourself with unnecessary pressure or exhaustion.

When you allow yourself to move through life easily, rather than overcomplicating things, you create space for opportunities to find you naturally.

Trust that the right moments will come at the right time, and by staying grounded and centered, you'll be able to recognize and embrace them. The key is not to chase or force outcomes.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.