3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After Moon Trine Jupiter On January 29, 2025

Have you recently asked the universe to give you something you want? Those wishes come true for three zodiac signs on January 29, 2025.

The wish is to be happy; now, we can finally get out of our way to make that happen. If it takes a little extra inner work, then we'll do it. If it takes a little extra adapting, then, bingo, we're on it. There is nothing we can't get used to, and we start to perceive it all as perfect, as is. This is how we make our wishes come true — we adapt.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on January 29, 2025:

1. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The wish you've wanted to see come true is something that you've come to understand is within your reach, but it requires getting involved personally. Do you have a dream or a wish, and you've just sort of let it be? You haven't done much to attain it.

Still, that doesn't mean you're passive on the topic, and during Moon trine Jupiter, you'll come to see that this wish of yours is a lot simpler to make into a reality than you've given yourself credit for. You can do this, Virgo, and on January 29, you know it to be true.

And so, this is when you decide that this is the day you change both your attitude and your life. If you want something to happen, then you make it happen; you take initiative, and you do what's best for you. Work that magic, Virgo.

2. Sagittarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You are in the middle of creating a dream come true for yourself, and you've been very systematic in how you've done this. You had a wish a long time ago, and you knew you'd have to wait and be patient to make this move.

And now, it's January 29, and all you've held out for is inviting you in. The time is right, and you are on the move, Sagittarius. You've got the mind-blowing power of Moon trine Jupiter at your side and know how to play this card. This day sparks off everything you've wanted for what feels like years now.

It's only the beginning, and while the future holds only the unknown, you are ready for it, whatever comes your way. Being a Sagittarius, it's easy enough for you to see the unknown as something welcoming and positive. So be it!

3. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Once the Moon trine Jupiter makes its transit, you'll feel like the universe opened the door for you. This day comes with a vibe that makes you believe that you are truly entitled to happiness and that your wishes can and most certainly will come true.

Absolutely! You have put in the time and effort and never stopped believing that your wish can come true. It's hard to deny the power behind the transit, Moon trine Jupiter, as its fate is to bring hope to those who hold tight to their wishes.

Jupiter doesn't disappoint, nor will it this time, so you, Pisces, can see January 29 as the kind of day that grants you whatever your heart desires. This is also only the beginning. Look forward to more and more hopeful and satisfying experiences shortly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.