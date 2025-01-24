Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 25, 2025

Three zodiac signs see their current struggles come to an end on January 25, 2025. Oooh, it will be a good day, and if we check up on what astrology has to offer, we instantly see that today we've got the helping hand of Venus trine Mars. Hello, clarity and direction.

And the direction is being guided towards love. This could be the love of another or the love and respect of one's self. We've climbed many challenging mountains lately to get to where we're now, and we will see on Saturday that we are finally in a good spot.

We have risen to the challenge, and we applied our focus very intently. We can't help but feel that something wonderful is going on now, and with the transit of Venus trine Mars egging us on, we'll direct ourselves towards that which is good and lovely. Finally.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on Saturday, January 25, 2025:

1. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

The love you seek is the love you find within yourself today, Leo, and it is good. The struggle that comes to an end for you today is all about how you view yourself. You can find love on the outside, in the people around you, in your family and friends, but during Venus trine Mars, something special happens: you are about to find love within.

And the timing of it is sheer perfection, too, as you wanted to start this new year off on the right foot. While we're still in January, you want to know that this is the month that sets the tone for the rest of the year, and Venus trine Mars brings you the clarity you need to see your internal struggle disappear.

This is a beautiful day of realization for you, Leo, and while this isn't about showing off what you've learned, you will stand as a shining example of what self-love looks like and how it heals and mends. Others will look to you for guidance on this topic.

2. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Your struggle ends today because of how you feel about yourself. Self-love saves the day for you, Sagittarius, as the transit of Venus trine Mars shows you that it's OK to walk away from those who show they cannot be trusted. You trust yourself, and that's all that matters right now; on January 25, you will feel very clearheaded about what you're about to do.

First, nothing drastic is taking place, but something has changed within you, and it gives you the direction you need to change your life for the better. You like what's happening. Not only that, you want more and more of it, and what it is, is release. You do not need to cling too closely to friends who have shown you they are not worth holding on to.

The love may be there, but Venus trine Mars bumps up your independent streak, and in this way, you feel clear and stronger alone than you do with others. That's OK, as it's a very Sagittarius way to be. You are strong and will continue to become stronger and more focused as the days pass.

3. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Your struggle ends because what you'll receive on January 25 is clarity and perception; you find what direction you need to take and why. You know who you are and what you need to do with the rest of your life. You have come to feel somewhat unsatisfied with certain decisions you've made, and now, you want a second chance...a change.

You are focused on spending the rest of your time on the planet, living in peace and love, and you realize that self-love comes first. You must take care of that great mind to use it to create a scenario of peace and security.

What becomes obvious to you during Venus trine Mars is that you must remove certain things from your life and that the love of self demands this. You want happiness, and you are about to have it. Clarity of mind shows you that you are the only one who can make this happen, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.