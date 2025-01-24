5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On January 25, 2025

On January 25, 2025, horoscopes are great for five zodiac signs, especially when it comes to self-discovery. The 25th is a repeating numbers day (25,25), enhancing the astrology forecast for Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, Libra, and Sagittarius, but the rest will prosper too if they lean into their manifestation abilities.

Since Moon square Venus is the primary beneficial force here, the wisdom on this day will arise from a space of conflict. Yet, it's not the bad kind of conflict but the kind that expands our minds, understanding, and perspective, helping us remove personal blindspots, especially in matters related to the heart.

Moon in Sagittarius often tends to wear rose-colored glasses in social situations. Venus in Pisces tends to do the same but in a more exaggerated, Neptunian kind of way. But when this fire-water combo acts on the collective, instead of dousing everything in sepia tones and whimsy, they jar us out of confusion and heighten our intuition like never before.

No one can pull a fast one on you when you have this superpower — you need growth and positive change. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on January 25, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on January 25, 2025:

1. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to take it easy and to prioritize your mental health. With Uranus retrograde in Taurus, you will make immense breakthroughs and achieve personal triumph when you think deeply. Meditation, therapy, and journaling are perfect for today's horoscope and energy. If you feel like it, cleanse the energy in your home and your auric field with incense smoke on this day. Scented candles can help lend a positive ambiance indoors.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Pisces

Best time of the day for Cancer: 8 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Saturday is about food and fighting, but not food fights! This can be munching popcorn while watching a big game or engaging with your friends in some kind of eating competition that brings laughs and cheer all around. Moon in Sagittarius is here to light your way. If you live in a warm region, go swimming if you can. Let your nature water sign nature breathe freely and easily. If not, take a ritual bath with Epsom salt, rose petals, and any other ingredients and essential oils of your choice.

3. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Taurus

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 12 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Saturday is a mix of doing your best in situations where responsibilities must be embraced and then having fun just for fun. Finding balance in life is key with Mars retrograde in Cancer showing you how rest is as important as work. If possible, immerse in art and culture by visiting a gallery or trade show. If not, do some arts and crafts at home for just a little while to let your inner child out. Vision boarding falls in this category so it doesn't have to be childish at all.

4. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Aries

Best time of the day for Libra: 3 p.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Saturday is all about fashion and fun with Venus in Pisces here for you. Update your wardrobe, pick up some new accessories, or just pair different pieces to create standout looks. Wherever you go, compliments shall follow. It's time to shine! If you are into crafting and journaling/scrapbooking, now's also a good time to buy some cute stationery and write a letter to friends or family. Have a blast. Your inner child will definitely thank you for it.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Leo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 9 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Saturday is all about playing with pets, embracing nature, participating in fitness-related activities, and anything and everything that's fun! Break some conditioned beliefs while you are at it, too because Uranus retrograde in Taurus encourages change. If you feel like it, wear a special clothing item for your closet to boost your spirits. It can be a bright-colored sweater, a beautiful scarf, or even a glossy pair of boots. You do you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.