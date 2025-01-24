3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On January 25, 2025

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on January 25, 2025. Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces are the zodiac signs that have been waiting for this kind of good fortune, and we'll see today that the doors are just open to us.

Here comes the unexpected, and if there ever were a transit that would rule over such a happening, it would be Moon square Saturn. Saturn's energy is fierce and directed, and if we are smart, we can make the most out of this astrological good-luck charm.

We realize that while we didn't expect such a great situation to invite us in, we now know it's up to us to take the next step. So, we might say that during Moon square Saturn we are a little braver than usual. We don't see the unexpected as a scary thing, and we welcome it. We need the change, and have waited a long time for this moment.

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on January 25, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

When you receive word on this day, January 25, that something you've done is about to manifest as great fortune, you are not only surprised that it's happening, you are overjoyed to the point of giddiness.

You did not expect this to blow up this big, and knowing how positive this moment is makes your mind spin. Some traits come along with the transit of Moon square Saturn that are not always this upbeat, but for you, Cancer, what takes place is unexpected good fortune.

And you are grateful. While you may not have expected it, you are still prepared to say a great big yes to it all, and so you shall. You didn't just walk into a great opportunity. Opportunity sought you out and now has let you experience just how great it can be. Accepted!

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

For you, fortune isn't measured in money but in perception of happiness. On January 25, what brings you this happiness is an unexpected connection with a certain person. You didn't know whether they were conscious of you or not and during Moon square Saturn you find out that they most certainly are.

What you consider to be an unexpected fortune on January 25 is the realization that this person is very, very interested in you, and this has your mind reeling; could it be true? Could the person you've been into for so long really like you back?

Well, yes. That's why it's all so unbelievable and shocking to you, Aquarius. What you secretly never thought would happen is about to happen in a big way. You are shocked but pleased ... it's happening.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The unexpected fortune you will receive is a family member visiting you or deciding to visit you very shortly. You thought and accepted the idea that you might not ever see this person again, and yet, ding-dong ... someone's at the door.

It is during the transit of Moon square Saturn that what we expect to happen doesn't happen. Saturn's energy is strict, but also oddly playful, and you'll see how it influences your life on this day by setting you up with a fun surprise.

You are doing well as it is, and so you have no want for surprises, even if they are good ones, but when good ones do knock on your door, you won't be able to hide your glee and pleasure because, at the end of the day, you're a softy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.