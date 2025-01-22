Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 23, 2025

Joy returns for three zodiac signs after Mercury trine Uranus on January 23, 2025. Many of us feel that we are about due for some good news, and it just so happens that during the astrological transit of Mercury trine Uranus, good news is what it's all about today.

Oh, this is an interesting transit and how it works for Aries, Virgo and Scorpio. These three zodiac signs will recognize true beauty. It's nice to think of ourselves as great, and today, we feel pretty good about who we are.

Advertisement

We want to act on it so much that we want to share what we've learned with others. We want to give our time to those who might benefit from it, and we want to show as much love as possible. That's how joy returns, zodiac signs. That's how it's done.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs after Mercury trine Uranus on January 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While you are always someone who enjoys making those around you happy, you may find that your joy returns for you on January 23, by focusing your attention on yourself, rather than on others.

What Mercury trine Uranus inspires in you is a deep dive into the parts of you that you forgot were important. You have spent a load of time trying to please others, but you forgot what makes you the happiest, and today, you'll rediscover yourself.

This is a beautiful day for you, Aries, because you always knew you had it in you, and that you were slated for big things, but you've pushed aside so many of your desires for the sake of others. Now, it's time to shine a light on your many talents; this brings joy back into your life.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

After a long period of uncertainty, you may find that Mercury trine Uranus hits the spot when it comes to brightening your day and giving you back that pep in your step. Good things are happening on January 23, and you're in the right headspace to let them happen.

Whatever you've been going through, you may feel like something has clicked in your mind. Because of Mercury trine Uranus transit, Joy returns for you. You're more apt to see the good in yourself and begin to work on unearthing it a bit more.

Advertisement

Believing in your ability is so much of what makes Thursday special. This is the kind of joy that has the potential to bring hope. You could use a little self-love and care, and being kind to yourself works during Mercury trine Uranus.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury trine Uranus opens the floodgates standing between you and the joyous feeling you've been missing in your life. You want it back, and you know it's there, but to let it become your way of life, you must start loving yourself.

This is a big day for you, Scorpio, as it demands something of you that you know you have to give, yet you've been holding off. What this is, of course, is self-love. To experience the joy waiting for you to be a part of, you have to rid yourself of that last shred of self-doubt.

By releasing negativity, you realize there's always room for joy in your heart and life. This day could bring you a total turnaround regarding mood and attitude. Consider this day one of the best ones so far this year.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.