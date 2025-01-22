3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On January 23, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on January 23, 2025. Oftentimes, one of the questions we ask of an astrologer is, "When will I see the money?" It's a pretty common request, and as any astrologer would reply, "Let's see what the stars have to say about this."

The idea of attracting wealth is related to one's way of being, mixed with the cosmic blessings of being in the right place at the right time. And that place is in the universe, and that time is during the perfect transit.

If we're talking about perfect astrological transits for the attraction of wealth, then we are looking at the positive force of the Sagittarius Moon on Taurus, Leo and Pisces. Here's where it starts taking shape for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on January 23, 2025:

1. Taurus

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

When will you see the money, Taurus? How about now, January 23? Does that sound like a good deal, or do you need more time? You've got the Sagittarius Moon to let you feel good about being in the position of accepting both good financial news and attracting great wealth.

You've always known that riches are part of your fate, and you like being that one person in the crowd who has always believed they were destined for great fortune. Well, this is a good day to start making that a reality.

You attract wealth because you don't see an alternative. During the Sagittarius Moon, you see it all even clearer; this is what you deserve. You work hard, you play hard and you know you are slated for a wonderful life, and money sure can help that out. Enjoy your day, Taurus.

2. Leo

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Anytime there's a Sagittarius Moon in your astrological lineup, you attract wealth. You feel hopeful and ready to receive all that you know is coming your way ... and of course, we mean all the positivity that's bound to occur. You generate monetary goodness, and in turn, you receive it back in the form of wealth.

Nothing wrong with that! You're a materialistic person who enjoys the fruits of your labor. You also enjoy the fruits of other people's labor as long as everyone feels they are getting a fair shake out of the deal.

Share and share alike is your motto, as you always prefer everyone to have a piece of the pie. Your generosity speaks to the universe, and the universe responds by granting you health, wealth, and wisdom.

3. Pisces

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

You attract wealth during the Sagittarius Moon as you've attracted it your entire life. Having the Sagittarius Moon just makes it easier to identify, as this transit deals with focus and positivity. Perhaps you'll experience, Pisces, a regal sense of gratitude.

What you have is unique and special, and what you can do with your gifts is compelling; you can continuously make more. You are never without. This ability to attract wealth is uncanny, but still ... it's your life, and you do it like a charm.

What has kept you in the attraction business all this time is your amazing generosity. You are the shining example of what giving is all about; you give all you have, and you receive back tenfold. That's just the way it is with you, lucky Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.