3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On January 22, 2025

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on January 22, 2025. We all, at one point or another in our lives, feel overwhelmed by self-doubt, and while so many of us aren't willing to admit that anything is wrong, we still know that we're the ones standing in our way.

The idea of a Quarter Moon is there to show us all that potential is obvious. During the Scorpio Quarter Moon, astrology shows Aries, Leo and Libra that this is the perfect time for us to set aside some of those weighty self-doubts so that we may reach our full potential.

True happiness lies on the other side of self-doubt. Aries, Leo and Libra zodiac sign will realize this in their hearts. It's now time to make something of this thought.

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on January 22, 2025:

1. Aries

You know where you are heading, and you like the idea that you have finally overcome many obstacles that have lined your path. You never really saw those obstacles as anything related to you or your perception, but now, it's obvious: freeing yourself from self-doubt was up to you all this time.

It's during the Scorpio Quarter Moon that you really find true happiness. You feel at peace with the person you've become, and you've worked so hard to get here, Aries. And if anyone can put their back into their work, it's you. You've stood in your way long enough; those days are over.

Sure, you may encounter a moment or two of hesitation. That's only human, but the big self-doubt issues are things you've tackled, and you'll know those issues related to self-doubt as things of the past, never to be honored again.

2. Leo

You've spent a life trying to figure out what you want, and so many memories prevent you from being honest with yourself. You've seen the good and the bad, and if you are to be real about it, you've allowed way too much self-doubt in to get a clear picture of who you are.

During the Scorpio Quarter Moon on January 22, you overcome self-doubt and find true happiness. You've finally put together the pieces and got your act together. You've always been able to come across as confident and self-secure, but you're also a good actor; what you've got now is not acting. This is the real deal.

And this real deal is all about you finding true happiness within yourself. Once this is discovered, everything is perceived through the lens of happiness. Self-love leads the way, and we're not talking about conceit; you earned this happiness, Leo, and we are proud of you.

3. Libra

Well, you have spent enough time in that self-made prison of the mind and decided that enough is enough, being a highly intelligent creature. You got yourself into this idea that you are worth less than you know you're worth, and now, it's time to break free of that idea.

You'll feel mighty fine and completely ready to take on the world again. You haven't been as active as you once were because you let a little ol' self-doubt creep in, and you know how that goes.

Now's the time to grab your self-esteem and walk that catwalk with all the confidence available. You are on your way to a better life and know it now, Libra. Self-doubt is a thing of the past; you are ready and boundless to overcome self-doubt and find true happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.