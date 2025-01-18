3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On January 19, 2025

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on January 19, 2025. Our astrological charts show us that today, Mercury aligns with Saturn, which could mean a substantial turn of fortune for at least three zodiac signs. Are we in? You bet we are. We have been 'in' for a long time and are now here for it all.

We will see that during this Mercury-Saturn transit, things don't just move fast; they move with precision. We have to want what's coming, mainly because we caused it to happen. Sometimes, it is shocking when a dream comes true, but when Mercury aligns with Saturn, that's what we get.

So, let this be a warning: If you put in the effort, prepare to get the results. And on January 19, we are about to see a major turn of fortune taking place. We are excited and ready. It's all good for three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on January 19, 2025:

1. Gemini

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Something great will happen to you on January 19, and what makes it so great is that you're not expecting it. It's not that you don't believe you are entitled to great surprises; it's just that this one comes from out of nowhere ... supposedly.

Of course, part of the good fortune comes into your life due to this Mercury-Saturn event that's taking place at this time, and it kicks you into momentum. And this kind of momentum is exactly what you need ... and you know it.

You'll find that during the Mercury-Saturn alignment, your work ethic meets up with your ability to get things done quickly, and when the two meet, you'll end up with an open door to more and more good fortune. Nice going, Gemini.

2. Cancer

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

You are often shocked at how easy it is to gather people together for a cause or to have fun. On January 19, you may again find that you are at ease with large groups of people, all milling about due to some action you performed to get them all together.

It's during the Mercury-Saturn transit that you feel purposeful and strong. What you want is something to happen organically, and it does. This refers to what happens when you gather people together today: Cancer. You see magical results.

One thing leads to another during the Mercury-Saturn alignment, and before you know it, good fortune is a thing we can all share equally. Nobody is left out during this time and you feel proud and successful to be a part of it all.

3. Virgo

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

It's nice for you to think that on January 19, you might just be a part of something that takes you and sets you on an entirely different course than the one you've been on. And the better part is that you needed a change of pace.

You've got the Mercury-Saturn transit to help make sense of things in your life and today, you'll see that just about everything you do or say ends up with an opportunity to make things even better. You are smart and crafty, and you will do your best during this transit.

What's best is that you truly do see this as a threshold for you; if you step over it, you'll enter a world of good fortune. This is all very real and true for you, Virgo, and it excites you to know that you are very much welcomed into this new world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.