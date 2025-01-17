3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On January 18, 2025

Ooh la la, we've got the astrological transit of Sun trine Moon in our midst on January 18, 2025, blessing three zodiac signs with good fortune. Sun trine Moon is pure happiness and good fortune, and three zodiac signs come to know this inside and out.

Oh, this day will bring surprises, and much of that will come to the folks here who are open to goodness and light. By believing that we can, we literally can, and today ... we do.

The good fortune we are blessed with may come through money, opportunity, or romantic love. Nice way to start the year out, wouldn't you agree? Things look mighty nice around now, and we are very happy to be here.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on January 18, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Good day, sunshine. Talk about days made for love and happiness, Cancer! Wow, you sure do have your day cut out for you. Even if you're shaking your head right now, wondering what this is about, you'll see you're blessed with good fortune. Here's why.

We've got the transit of Sun trine Moon working for us on January 18, 2025, and for you, that means great news and smooth sailing. What you do today invites in the good vibes; you can't help it — it's your fate.

What you do creates good vibes and great fortune, so whether it's about money or romance, you'll see that during Sun trine Moon, what you put out comes back to you tenfold. So, it is up to you, but being that you're in one of those adorably happy moods, the results will no doubt be stellar.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You don't always trust in the fates to deliver what you want, but you do trust in your instincts, Capricorn, and what you'll feel during Sun trine Moon is that somehow, some way ... everything will turn out just fine.

You've been deliberating some major issue in your life recently, and you've wanted to bag it up and move off it, as it's starting to become redundant. During Sun trine Moon, you'll be blessed with good fortune. Not only can you move forward, but the leaving behind of the past comes very easily.

You can't help but feel as if you are now walking into a very happy, healthy season filled with love and possibly ... good luck. Hey, during Sun trine Moon, it is hard to feel anything negative, so why bother looking for loopholes? This day is all yours, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The good fortune you feel blessed with on January 18 is the kind you've always relied upon when you're alone. You like spending time on your own, and when you can clear your head out, you come up with some of your most inspired ideas.

And with the help of the transit Sun trine Moon on your side, you'll find that luck comes to you through creative conceptualization. In other words, you've got some great ideas and can't wait to turn them into realities.

During Sun trine Moon, everyone around you is in a good mood, too, which makes it easier for you to come out of your isolation and into the social light. You are both on your own and part of the crowd, Pisces. You take your inspiration and good luck from all that surrounds you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.