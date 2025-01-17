The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On January 18, 2025

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on January 18, 2025, as the Moon trines Uranus, providing some major insight.

Under this astrological vibe, we are sticking with what we believe in, no matter how different we appear to other people. There's a time and place when going along with the crowd is the right thing to do, and then January 18. We do it our way today.

1. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

There's a part of you, Taurus, that has always gone about doing things your way, and even though you've seen plenty of criticism for your actions, you really can't care what others think of you. You know yourself better than they do, and during Moon trine Uranus, that becomes a mantra.

What starts as you try something bold turns into an experiment on how far you can take it. You've always been daring, and you, someone who isn't waiting around for the approval of others, are ready to take it a step further.

Moon trine Uranus supports your uniqueness and has you knowing that this is your one life and that it's yours alone; you might as well do what you want. The important message from the universe today is to own your uniqueness and never let it go.

2. Scorpio

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

There's something about you that is a bit more intense than others, Scorpio, and you've always been able to work that quality into something creative. On January 18, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you'll get an important message from the universe that helps you to see that it's good to be unique and makes you feel special.

And you are special, Scorpio. What you do is great because you don't let others get in your way. That's not to say you physically prevent people from stopping you; you are someone who commands respect, and therefore, people leave you be.

During Moon trine Uranus, you are right in touch with this ability to command respect and get things done your way. You'll find that people back off when you need them to and support you when that is the appropriate thing to do, as well.

3. Sagittarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

If there's an important message from the universe that is meant for you, Sagittarius, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus on January 18, it's the one that says, "Hang tight, you're almost there." You've held on to this for a while now, but your goal is right around the corner.

You feel strong today, Sagittarius. The days of suffering and waiting are over; you know you've only a few days left before completing something huge. You created an opening in your life so that happiness can come in, and it's now starting to show up as reality.

You've always done it your way and received flack for it, but do you care? No, you don't. You can only be true to yourself, and on January 18, that truth will lead you to betterment and a happier place in your life.

4. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You've come to know that you are always going to be just you and that this is good enough. You may not be everyone's cup of tea, but who would want to be that mundane and average? You like being the oddball, the one who doesn't fit in. It suits you.

If the universe is delivering you an important message on January 18, it's the one that backs you up in your self-image. During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, it's all about you claiming the right to be yourself.

Funny how you can upset others with your self-confidence, but that is their issue to work out amongst themselves. You feel great about being you, and this day allows you to continue as is. Nice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.