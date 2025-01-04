Relationships Get Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 6 - 12, 2025

Relationships start getting better for three zodiac signs the week of January 6 - 12, 2025. Mars will return to Cancer as part of its retrograde on Monday, January 6, bringing up themes of relationships, home, and emotional fulfillment. While you may not yet be ready to make a choice, it is important to embrace the moments of clarity that will arrive so that you can begin to build the confidence necessary to change your life.

With so much celestial energy occurring on one day, giving yourself time to process everything before jumping to a decision — especially with the North Node moving into Pisces on Saturday, January 11, which represents the beginning of a new era.

Relationships get better for three zodiac signs the week of January 6 - 12, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Take the time you need to make decisions, Capricorn. Although it seems that events in your romantic life have been progressing fairly smoothly, there may be a bigger issue you’ve ignored. You shy away from change, so you may have put off dealing with this challenge until you were ready to embrace what it meant for you and your life.

However, the universe decides when you’re ready, not necessarily you. This means that you will finally have to face what you’ve been ignoring in your relationship and be sure that this genuinely is the person you want to commit to before making a decision you’ll later regret.

Mars will return to Cancer as part of its retrograde journey on Monday, January 6, affecting your romantic relationships and increasing your frustrations. Mars rules over your motivations, decisions, and the choices that you’ve made in your life. However, there is also a sense here that you may have been ignoring your inner truth and instead simply making choices based on obligations, which may be part of what you finally need to deal with.

Mars will be retrograde in Cancer until February 23, so you are urged to refrain from making any big decisions about your relationship until you can be clear that you aren’t just settling for the love that you have — but truly choosing the love that you want.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You can’t make someone love you, dear Leo. But that also involves being unable to force someone to want a relationship or a commitment. As much as your energy is often focused on getting others to do what you want, you may want to ensure you’re not forcing yourself to do what you think you should.

If you want a relationship to last, it needs to be based on your truth, Leo, as well as the truth of your partner. When a relationship is right, you won’t have to overwork or convince your partner to step up, be vulnerable, or commit. When it’s right, all of that will come naturally.

Be wary of your motivations. You will not convince your partner of anything when Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces on Monday, January 6. Mercury in Aquarius highlights romantic conversations around independence and unconventional forms of commitment. But as it squares off with Neptune in Pisces, you may face the reality that your partner doesn’t want what you do.

Instead of making this all about them, give yourself some space to reflect on how you truly feel, as your heart may not have been all in on this relationship. To know if this connection is meant to last, you need to take a step back and see how you feel and what your partner does when you stop pressuring them.

3. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

There’s been a lot of confusion in your romantic life, Libra, for far longer than you had hoped. But the purpose was to have you heal, grow, and finally learn what you deserve. This would inspire you to take charge and make the changes that will have you receive the love that is meant for you.

It’s been hard to see the reality of this relationship in your life, though, especially because so many wounds have been entangled within it. At a certain point, you must see the relationship for what it is rather than what you had hoped it would be. Only the truth can help you, and only the truth is what you should base any decision on.

Chiron, the wounded healer, was stationed direct in Aries on December 29, creating a blinding reality you couldn’t ignore. Chiron in Aries has been helping you see and heal the wounds that have kept you repeating patterns in your relationships rather than truly honoring your worth and attracting an equal. While you’ve been sorting through the lessons and clarity of Chiron direct in Aries, the First Quarter Moon in Aries will rise on Monday, January 6, ignoring a desire for change.

First Quarter Moons bring about action that you take toward manifesting your intention, and with Chiron now direct, it will be regarding finally deciding the relationship in your life. You need to make sure you choose wisely.

Pick from a place of complete transparency so that you don’t commit to a relationship that was never meant to be anything other than an opportunity to heal. Try to see that you’ve outgrown this connection, Libra, to choose the love you truly deserve — finally!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.