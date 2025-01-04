Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 6 - 12, 2025

Much of luck comes from circumstances, and for three zodiac signs, the week is lucky because of how several astrological transits line up in the right way. The week of January 6, the First Quarter Moon arrives, and then Mercury changes signs. Let's find out how these two shifts make Leo, Aries, and Cancer the three luckiest zodiac signs this week.

The First Quarter Moon rises on Monday, January 6, in the fire sign of Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries brings about the ability to forge a new beginning through courage. Use this energy to take action on what you want the entire 2025 year to represent for you.

Do you feel a strong dedication to starting something new and trust yourself? This feeling will intensify as Mercury moves into Capricorn on Wednesday, January 8. While the First Quarter Moon in Aries prompts you to take action, Mercury in Capricorn ensures you are thinking everything through. You can make necessary plans and see everything as it truly is, which will set you up for success.

However, all of this energy of the First Quarter Moon and Mercury is only meant to prepare you for one of the most dramatic shifts of 2025 — the North Node’s shift into Pisces, which will occur on Saturday, January 11. The North Node represents your divine fate; because of that, it’s also a source of great luck for you and your life.

Pisces takes on a spiritual approach, which means setting intentions and manifesting will be intensified. You are being asked to adopt greater meaning into your life — and to do that, you must be open to change because it will help you create the life you’ve always wanted.

The three luckiest zodiac signs from January 6 - 12, 2025:

1. Leo

You are being given a gift as 2025 begins, so no longer hesitate to manifest an abundant new beginning in your life, Leo. You have been talking about change for some time but have let yourself become distracted by other aspects of life rather than trusting yourself enough to know that it’s time to take action.

Mars was recently retrograde in your sign, which helped you become clearer about what you want. Although you may have to practice greater patience, this current energy gives you space to start a new endeavor or project that is deeply connected to your heart.

On Monday, January 6, the First Quarter Moon in Aries will rise in your house of luck and new beginnings. Aries governs themes related to abundance, spirituality, and adventure, helping you step into a place of power and claim the life meant for you.

Even if you must begin slowly or continue to practice patience, it doesn’t mean you can’t manifest that new beginning now. No matter what else is going on around you, there is no reason that you must continue to wait.

Focus your energy on what you’ve wanted to begin for yourself, your career, or anything related to the themes of financial matters and travel as you are given a beautiful gift to finally start manifesting a long-held dream.

2. Aries

You will receive positive news, Aries, which will help bring greater financial security and confidence to your life. Changes have occurred in your professional life, which, although they caught you by surprise, have all been about delivering you to your destiny.

You step up and return to the game to seek out or advocate for what you genuinely want and deserve. You have felt a bit off recently, which leads you to take a backseat to your dreams or doubt your abilities, but all that energy should soon be behind you as you realize you were only meant to learn from your past — not remain there.

Mercury will shift into Capricorn on Wednesday, January 8, bringing new offers or opportunities for employment or increased finances into your life. This likely will build upon what arose or what you set an intention for during the New Moon in Capricorn on December 29 in terms of your professional life.

But Mercury’s arrival heralds an increased sense of confidence, strategic planning, and the ability to stay the course until you’ve accomplished all you desire. Be sure to use this energy to make any change or initiative in your career because the universe is truly helping you finally level-up.

3. Cancer

The universe is helping you manifest a new chapter of your life, Cancer, so be willing to step out of your comfort zone. Last year was one of the most challenging years that you’ve experienced. It’s normal to wonder if it’s truly over; you need to trust in all you’ve moved through so you don’t waste time fighting old battles.

You truly are free from your past and have learned about what you deserve and want for yourself and your life. While this has led to you beginning to plan for what this new beginning will entail, you may want to hold off on writing anything in stone because the universe has some pleasant surprises in store for you.

The North Node rules over your fate. It encourages personal development, growth, and an intense new phase in your spiritual journey. As the North Node moves into intuitive Pisces on Saturday, December 11, you will begin a new period in your life that is rooted in luck.

The North Node in Pisces activates themes of your house of abundance, travel, and expansion, allowing you to cultivate a life that resonates with your soul. However, it may differ from some of the plans you’ve begun to make, so make sure that you practice surrendering and trust that wherever you are directed, it is precisely what you are meant to experience.

