5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On December 25, 2024

We have some powerful horoscopes for five zodiac signs on December 25, 2024. Taurus, Aries, Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius are strongly influenced by Mars retrograde in Leo. So don't be surprised if you feel a huge urge to go retro or bask in things of the past, whether they are old photo albums or video footage from when you were three.

Watch movies and TV shows of your teenage years, or even food items you loved with a vengeance but haven't had in a long while. Now's the time to embark on an adventure that brings back memories. Period dramas and Renaissance cosplays count, too.

With the Moon in Scorpio shining the light here, your intuition will be heightened, too and bright ideas will be waiting to be discovered when you find some quiet time. It's the balance that counts.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on December 25, 2024:

1. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 p.m.

Taurus, enjoy nostalgia and spending time with your loved ones. With Mars retrograde in Leo in your corner, you will thrive even more when you play games and indulge in sports that used to be a highlight for you in the years past.

Just know that this energy will work powerfully for you when you take the time to relax and rejuvenate yourself. Don't let stress get in the way. Whether you are trained or just a casual hip mover, try to carve out some time for dancing on this day, too. Solo or with others, it will light up your day.

2. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Wednesday is governed by the Sun in Capricorn, bringing powerful, great energy to your fire sign. It helps you stay grounded, calm, peaceful, and merry. Let the season's joy flow into your life for magic to occur.

Now is also great for journaling and exploring your emotions without any guilt or shame. It will free your soul and open the way for future joys and pursuits.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Pisces

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, if you find yourself worrying about the coming New Year 2025, take a deep breath and release the anxiousness until you feel grounded. Some of the astrology transits at this time are intense, no doubt, but you also have something good in your corner — the Sun in Capricorn. It encourages you to take every day for what it offers and move one step at a time. You will conquer all your goals with patience and perseverance.

Focus on the details and try to embrace the often-overlooked wonders of the world, too. It will open your heart and activate your chakras, allowing fresh energy to flow.

4. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Aries

Best time of the day for Virgo: 7 a.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about trying your best in whatever you do. Whether baking a cake for Christmas, decorating your home, trying your hand at a floral ritual, or something else, with Saturn in Pisces in your corner, you will do well when you give it your all.

Perfection is just a perspective that changes with time and experience. Don't let it hold you back. You will open the pathway for new energy, especially with the new year just approaching.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Taurus

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 8 a.m./p.m.

Sagittarius, find balance in life, whether indulging yourself with seasonal treats, chatting with friends, focusing on a personal project, or just journaling about what you want for the new year (yes, intention-setting is great now!).

Moon in Scorpio is here to inspire you joyfully and open your intuition. Don't be surprised if this energy brings you good surprises from unexpected sources! Tap into the collective spirit and let this day be about self-love and care, and gift yourself something. Whatever you choose, it will all bring untold joy to you!

