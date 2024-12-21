Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 23 - 29, 2024

Luck favors three zodiac signs the week of December 23, and they can manifest what they want into existence.

Although the week ahead is quieter, there is a pivotal moment on Tuesday, December 24, as the North Node in Aries aligns harmoniously with retrograde Mars in Leo, inviting you to honor your past dreams and return to what you know is meant for you.

The North Node governs your fate, and retrograde Mars is helping you better understand your motivations and what you genuinely want. Together, the energy of Chiron direct, the North Node, and retrograde Mars are helping you see that your healing ultimately leads to your destiny.

Luck favors three zodiac signs the week of December 23 - 29, 2024:

1. Aquarius

Luck favors you this week, Aquarius. There has been a strong theme surrounding dreams recently, dear Aquarius. This ability to dream has to do with you allowing yourself to hope without fear of the future.

After everything you’ve been through, it is understandable that you would be hesitant or even find challenges in allowing yourself to dream, but your ability to do so really is the cornerstone of being able to manifest the life you wish.

When you can realize that your safety or faith to dream has nothing to do with what’s happening outside of you, but instead what is within yourself, then you also can start to feel not just like you can dream about your future — but that you’re also healing the wounds that had previously held you back.

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra occurs in your house of luck, spurring you to emotionally find peace with what you’ve been dealing with and allowing more dreams to come to the surface. The one caveat is that in the sign of Libra, you are being urged to reflect on how you can accomplish your dreams with others, or more so, that it’s safe to share what you dream with those you care about.

Perhaps what has been challenging you to dream isn’t something taking place currently, but instead, an old wound that you get to decide you no longer need to keep safe. Let yourself dream, Aquarius, because it’s where the life that is meant for you is born.

2. Cancer

To move ahead with your life in a lucky and favorable way, Cancer, you first need to take time to heal what you’ve been through. While this sentiment is true for anyone, it is especially significant as you prepare to close a pivotal year in your life. What you are closing out was more representative of your wounds than your fate.

So, while it is incredible that you are moving beyond that time of your life, you must also take all the time you need to process events and fully discover their meaning. This likely involves a significant karmic cycle that is ending, and because of that, healing now will ensure you can manifest the abundant new beginning you desire.

Sunday, December 29, is a lucky day for you. Chiron will station directly in Aries, highlighting your house of new beginnings and helping you to feel more prepared to take on this new chapter of your life.

Aries energy represents the need to take the initiative, not wait for others to step in, and ensure you are honoring what you want. At this point, it’s not so much about what others want, but instead yourself, Cancer, as this new chapter is about you cultivating a more authentic life for yourself.

As Chiron stations direct, take time to reflect on past lessons, ensuring that you show pride in yourself for everything you’ve accomplished and giving yourself time to rest so that you can truly process everything. This will also allow you to start making plans once again, trusting that you truly are on a different path, and because of that, anything is possible.

3. Sagittarius

You must listen to yourself, dear Sagittarius, when manifesting plans. You have been through an immensely grim time recently as you’ve been left alone with your thoughts and have had to work through regrets regarding the past. But this lucky time was meant to help you take greater accountability for what has happened so that you can see just how much power you have over your future.

By giving yourself time, even if the process was uncomfortable, you have been doing all the work necessary to truly heal from your wounds and allow yourself to start creating the life you are worthy of.

On Tuesday, December 24, the North Node in Aries will align with retrograde Mars in Leo, signifying that you are on a path to greater joy and even expansion — but first, you need to pay attention to where your intuition is directing you. The North Node in Aries has been helping you learn what it is you want, not just from life but also from a romantic relationship.

At the same time, retrograde Mars is bringing you on a journey to the dreams and aspirations you’ve had so that you can think of creative new ways to manifest them — while also honoring yourself.

The energy of the North Node and retrograde Mars helps you experience not just a momentary joy but a longer-lasting one. It seems you are finally exiting a night of the soul moment, and nothing is stopping you from manifesting what has always been meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.