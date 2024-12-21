Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 22 — The Moon Squares The Sun

The Last Quarter Moon will rise in Libra on Sunday, December 22, encouraging you to talk through matters with your partner and choose the path of peace. However, the Libra Moon will square off with the Capricorn Sun, reminding you that you may have already talked all you can about a particular issue, so this is the time to make a choice — and take action.

Choose to set aside the past or any obstacles and focus more on being present in your relationship. However, because you have power over what you decide, this may also bring about you finally taking action by ending a confusing situationship or a relationship that no longer aligns with your truth.

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra will be felt intensely. This lunation could bring some surprising events, as the Capricorn Sun will align with retrograde Uranus in Taurus. But, regardless of whether it’s a choice for momentary or life-long peace, you will be guided to embrace all you’ve learned during this eclipse cycle so that you genuinely aren’t taking what you no longer need into the new year.

Love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 22, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Romantic endings aren’t always sad, Aries. But to appreciate the closure and growth, have the right perspective. You may feel like you are seeing situations come full circle in your life now. Though this is all positive, you may be tempted to choose to go backward rather than forward in your life.

Be extra gentle with yourself under this lunation and recall why you originally began this path. There is no beginning without an end to something, but the universe always works in your favor. You just can’t only focus on the ending but the space that is being created for what you really want.

Taurus

You may make a decision much sooner than you had anticipated, Taurus. This choice is in terms of your romantic relationship and the questions that have been plaguing you lately about whether a connection is meant to last forever. With the energy of the Libra Moon, you will make an internal choice. However, you may keep it to yourself until after the holiday season ends.

This choice may not be to end your relationship but to seize an opportunity you know your heart wants. Progress is made in small steps, so honor what you deserve.

Gemini

There is a difference between just dating and dating with a purpose, dear Gemini. You crave excitement and newness but also want to know that you have a safe space to return to at the end of each day. You may need to decide your romantic relationship today is just someone you are dating or if you want to be forever with them.

You are craving more stability in your romantic life, so you will likely choose to stay in this relationship. Just clarify your intentions to your partner and be open to the changes it will bring into your life.

Cancer

You have to choose what is most important to you: Cancer. While new romantic opportunities are beginning to come into your life, there will be a situation where the universe tests your growth.

This will involve whether you are willing to sacrifice yourself or what is most important to you to progress or begin a relationship. But if the past has taught you nothing else, you deserve to come first in your own life.

The right person will understand this, as well as any previous commitments you’ve made. Be mindful of making a choice that represents your past over the future that you genuinely want.

Leo

Whatever you must do to protect the relationship in your life will be worthwhile, dear Leo. You have seen positive shifts in your romantic life and feel greater confidence in trusting yourself. This will be a benefit as the Libra Moon and Capricorn Sun create a situation where you must choose to protect what you have created.

You may need to be mindful of boundaries with friends and family during this time. It’s not that they’re not happy for you, but it seems that you are making a choice that differs from the one they hoped or wanted you to make.

They may also not simply understand, but it’s not their job. You have done so much work on this relationship; it’s not the time to risk it.

Virgo

You will always have the ultimate say in the love that you accept, Virgo. You have been waiting for a proposal or sign of commitment in your relationship. And though you may finally receive it, it doesn’t seem to be what you hoped for.

There may be a matter of a prenup that is discussed or other financial matters that don't represent the romantic gesture you were truly hoping for. You have a say in whether you will accept this, but you don’t want to decide too quickly, as there may be room to negotiate here. Just remember that the best relationships are made up of both romance and reality.

Libra

It’s not your job to continually explain yourself, Libra. Oftentimes, you can get caught up in a cycle of trying to make sure your partner understands you so that you can avoid conflict when it comes to over-explaining yourself or your motivations, which only occurs in situations where your wounds are still leading your decisions.

With the current lunar phase, you will choose yourself and what brings you comfort, over-explaining yourself again. While there may still be matters to sort through in your romantic life, this choice will also give you the peace and space to make any future decisions.

Scorpio

Healing is always a choice, Scorpio. You are in a space where you are being guided to focus on what you can do to shift matters in your romantic life in a positive new direction. But to do this, take accountability and understand your part in what has happened.

With the energy of the Libra Moon and Capricorn Sun, though, this choice to repair your relationship also involves your healing process. You may have to rethink how you once saw yourself or your partner. In this space though, you are being given the power to not just choose healing but love as well.

Sagittarius

Love may arrive unexpectedly today, Sagittarius. You’ve been in the process of reflecting more than moving ahead. Part of this process has been you also opening to the valuable and caring connections you have in your life.

You may find that you’re suddenly seeing one of these connections in a new light or that they are seeing you that way. Love may arrive in the form of someone you thought was just a friend, but you’ve been building a completely different foundation than you have in past relationships.

Take your time in this connection, but also love yourself enough to be loved by someone who genuinely cares about you.

Capricorn

You finally understand that it’s not about what you create, Capricorn, but who you have beside you that matters most. The energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Libra brings fruition to a theme of balance and reprioritizing your life that you’ve been reflecting on for most of the past year.

This opportunity helps you to choose to prioritize romantic relationships in your life over other matters such as work. Instead of showing up as a grand moment, this will be a small decision to make more space for your partner or not take on that extra project.

Don’t underestimate this moment, as it’s really about you learning what matters most and how important your partner is to you.

Aquarius

You can’t choose to give up, Aquarius. This is your time, and you’ve worked hard to reach this moment where you can choose the life you’ve always dreamed of. But there may be a situation where you are tested on whether you will.

With the energy of the Libra Moon and Capricorn Sun echoing through your life today, you must choose your dreams and the inner work they represent.

It doesn’t matter if you still need to plan or are waiting for other aspects to come together. You can still choose not just a dream but to dream, trusting that you are setting an intention for what you feel in your heart is your romantic destiny.

Pisces

You should feel uplifted by those in your life, dear Pisces. But this can be complicated by the fact that you tend to have longer relationships and friendships as you deeply value the time put into creating a connection.

Although this is admirable, you may face a situation where you acknowledge that an important connection is no longer uplifting you or adding value to your life. While an opportunity for a conversation may arise, you may be done with talking and instead will choose to take space.

This may be a temporary break in a relationship, or you finally walk away knowing that the length of time you’ve known someone is no indication of this connection being your fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.