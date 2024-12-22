3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of December 23 - 29, 2024

Three Chinese zodiac signs will attract financial success this week, between December 23 - 29, 2024. They are Rabbit, Ox, and Snake. But let's look at the general messages of success this week.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Thunder over Water (#40), changing to Water over Earth (#8). It reveals the innate nature of the ones who become successful. They never stop, never bend, never doubt, and never waver. They fuel themselves with fire from within and don't allow setbacks to discourage them. They bide their time.

Thus, when they find success, they hold it. However, they also know that success is only half a success if it cannot be shared with others. True success creates successful communities, too, so the legacy can live on for centuries and millennia.

Journal your thoughts on this matter this week. Where are you on your success journey? How are you going to stoke your inner fire? What do you wish to achieve?

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between December 23 - 29, 2024:

1. Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Rabbit, your financial success this week depends on you choosing yourself and your happiness in life. Those who love and support you will benefit and share in the joys and abundance that are here for you, so double down on what's important and things will unfold for you beautifully.

Those of you who are in the finance industry will be the most successful this week. Others, in general, are encouraged to be smarter about their personal finances and savings as that will help them generate wealth and come across fresh opportunities.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may need to take a closer look at the people you are connected to. Toxic energies may be influencing you from that direction. Working with a shaman can help you cleanse your energy field too. Your power color this week is red. Koi fish motifs will also have a powerful impact on you.

2. Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

Ox, you will attract tremendous financial success this week! So make sure to send some gratitude into the ether and maybe leave out offerings of flowers too.

Most of you will experience financial success in the career path you have chosen, regardless of what it might be. But you will attract success even more strongly if you choose to trust your instincts and personal expression.

If you have felt blocked financially, you may need to work on your self-esteem and confidence. That will help you remove any conditioned beliefs that may be holding you back or making you feel as if you don't deserve the success that's here for you. Your power color this week is slate gray. You can embrace this through the outfits you wear this week.

3. Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

Snake, your financial success this week will be truly legendary and one for the memory books! After all, it's the holiday season right now and we are very close to the end of 2024. So any victories at this point will pave the path for something golden in 2025 too.

Those of you who have artistic professions and sell objects that you craft with your own hands will be incredibly successful this week, especially if what you create is deeply influenced by your cultural heritage. Others, in general, will experience success through their heritage too and their expression.

If you have felt blocked financially, you may need to take a closer look at your beliefs around money. If you are the average of the people you spend the most time with, what does that say about you and your success?

Your power color this week is black and red combined, but not blended. When you use them distinctly but together, they will have a powerful impact on your life!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.