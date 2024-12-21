Relationship Struggles Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week

Intense changes unfold the week of December 23, bringing the welcome end to relationship struggles for three zodiac signs.

The tension in the week ahead is palpable, as you know that you are at a crossroads in your relationship, and though you may be trying to wait to make any big decisions, Venus in Aquarius squares retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, December 28 creating unexpected outcomes.

Advertisement

You must honor your truth; however, during certain times, it becomes necessary to focus on peace — more so than on being right. As much as others may be frustrated or see their tempers flare, it’s important to remain grounded. As frustrated as you may feel this week, especially with being unable to say or do anything right, it’s important to focus on your peace and remember you always have control over your actions.

Relationship struggles end for three zodiac signs the week of December 23 - 29, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

Unfortunately, matters of the heart often worsen before they can get better, Sagittarius. You are still moving through the energy of the retrograde Jupiter square with Saturn, causing friction between your romantic hopes and the reality you are being left with. But now, another complication will challenge you to have the necessary conversations and express yourself.

In many ways, you should look more toward new opportunities in the future rather than trying to repair or reconcile this relationship. If something or someone truly isn’t returning, they aren’t meant to, no matter how difficult that is to hear.

On Thursday, December 26, Mercury in Sagittarius will oppose retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, intensifying the energy of Saturn and retrograde Jupiter square and creating an obstacle in your romantic life. Although this matter could be solved by having a healthy conversation with your partner and family, you can’t.

Whether this is a real obstacle of being unable to contact the person you love or an internal one because of fears or even ego, it’s as if you won’t be able to do the one thing that could help matters. Try to give yourself time to reflect on what is happening because hardships will come to an end for you and your relationship. It makes time to walk away and finally take the hint from the universe that this relationship isn’t meant to be.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You can’t try to control everything, Virgo, or you will worsen matters. There has been conflict in your life recently concerning your romantic relationship and your home life. This might have been related to life not looking how you pictured it or your partner not delivering on what they promised.

Advertisement

But this could also be that you have finally seen the truth about your relationship versus what you had hoped would be the case or even what you were being led to believe. The truth may feel rather confronting at this moment, but there is a way through; it’s just that it won’t arrive immediately.

Mercury in Sagittarius will oppose Saturn in Pisces on Friday, December 27, bringing in a conflict between your home life and your relationship. While this is likely due to the choices or actions of your partner, there is also a chance that this concerns your family’s perception of your partner or their disapproval of your relationship.

Either way, it will create a stressful moment you want to control by jumping into fix-it mode. But Virgo, it is not your job to fix every hardship in your relationship, and when you do, you also miss the truth of whether something should be saved.

Be especially mindful of pushing away your family to continue a relationship, as it may be part of some larger unhealthy themes in which your partner wants to isolate you from those who care for you.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Your relationship will be tested, Scorpio, but it is up to you whether you will remain where you are or take a chance on new love. There is a powerful desire for freedom surrounding you right now, which spurs dramatic changes in your life, though it seems you’re still working through the fear of actually going after what you want.

Advertisement

As part of this new shift, a relationship in your life has already run its course, but this is something you’ve already known. Instead of facing it as of yet, this has been something your fear has kept you bound to as you’ve not yet had any conversations or taken any decisive action to change it. But at a certain point, the universe often forces your hand, and suddenly, hardships end in a relationship.

On Saturday, December 28, Venus in Aquarius will square off with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, tempting you with change and even more unconventional love. Uranus has been moving through your romantic sector since 2018, helping to revolutionize your relationships to experience a healthier and more stable love. But when it’s retrograde, it comes down to your past decisions, such as choosing not to move forward and your inner desires.

As Venus in Aquarius creates tension with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, you may feel a sudden urge to satisfy your inner desires or start pursuing a new relationship. However, it doesn’t seem that you will take care of your past relationships first.

Advertisement

This is where the difficulty arrives. Try to be aware that starting something new can only be done once you’ve closed out your past, and be careful how you proceed, as the universe is always watching.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.