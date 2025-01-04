3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From Heartache On January 5, 2025

If there's anything that will help us break free from the heartache that we know must go, it's the astrological good luck sign that comes to us as Moon trine Mars on January 5, 2025. With this transit as our backup team, three zodiac signs can't help but win big on this day.

Three zodiac signs will realize that it's 2025 and that there's no room for heartache any longer. Sure, we will have our moments, but it's time to move on when the heartache we've been enduring outweighs everything else. And during Moon trine Mars, we can.

Advertisement

Moon trine Mars is a transit that helps us find our courage and ability to say "No" to what tears us down. We no longer feel obligated to uphold the heartache that has defined us. Life is too short to spend all the time sad, and the Moon trine Mars makes that known powerfully.

Three zodiac signs break free from heartache on January 5, 2025:

1. Aries

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Advertisement

It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life ... and you're feeling good. Oh yes, Aries, you are onto something big, and you can't help but know in your heart that your attempt to break free from heartache on January 5 will be successful.

Because the fiery force of the Moon trine Mars is upon you, you not only feel as though you're in your element, but you also feel like you can release the hold that heartache has had on you for far longer than you can remember. It's as if the oldest of memories still linger, and you are tired of dragging that bag around with you.

You are so driven to create a brilliant life for yourself that you've decided to confront the things in your life that take so much away from you. When you realize that heartache has ruled way too many years of your life, you'll kick that habit and fast. January is day one of your heartache-free experience.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Somewhere along the way, you started to identify so heavily with being that one person who was so attached to the past and all the heartache it represented that you forgot that you were and are so much more than that. January wakes you up inside and puts you back on the path of discovery. You break free and you move on.

Due to the influence of the transit, Moon trine Mars, you're going to realize that if anyone's going to save your life and help you out, it's you and you alone. That's not to say you don't have helpers ... you most certainly do, but the real work is yours to do.

Advertisement

And, you will do it, Leo. As you always do. You might have spent a little more time in the land of heartache than you wanted, but you couldn't help it. You were unaware of its hold on you. Now, you're awake, alive, and needing serious healing. Go to it, Leo. Heal yourself and have a happy life.

3. Libra

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Advertisement

What's interesting about this day, January 5, is that you didn't realize just how much you gave up for the sake of holding on to the pain of a past love affair, and while you like to think of yourself as cool, calm and collected, the truth is, you're still hurting.

And you don't want to hurt anymore. You are tired of it, not to mention that this heartache has prevented you from starting over, renewing relationships, and allowing yourself any kind of vulnerability. Moon trine Mars reminds you that this is your one life and needs to be lived and ... experienced.

Moon trine Mars is a very positive transit that helps you to break free from heartache. It is also very forceful and the force you will be feeling on this day is the one that desires freedom from pain. This one's on you, Libra; you can do this, and you will do it. You don't need to carry this heartache around any longer.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.