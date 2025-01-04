Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 5, 2025

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on January 5, 2024, during Moon trine Mars. Mars is all about power and success, and being in a trine position with the Moon almost automatically gears us up for success and happiness. Three zodiac signs take well to this energy, and we might even find that this is as good a day as any to start something new.

Here's a day when the idea steps out of the mind and into the active pursuit state. January 5 lets us know that we're now in the thick of it and that this is a season of happiness — if we say yes to it, that is.

So, once again, we have it all right before our very eyes. Now, the only thing left is to open those eyes and see that it's all right there for us to enjoy.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on January 5, 2025:

1. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Sadness ends for you, Virgo. You're looking at a good day for peace in the home and a very real desire on your part to keep it that way. Here you have a day, January 5, that begs for the opportunity to be a good one, and during Moon trine Mars, you're going to give it that chance, Virgo.

You know that in the past, you've stood in your way regarding things like compromise or backing off and letting your romantic partner have it their way. Today, Moon trine Mars energy inspires you to accept that compromise can be good.

And it sure can, Virgo, and once you see that you lose very little when you give up certain ego-related attachments, you'll want to experience more and more. This is a good day for romantic relationships, but also one that helps friendships out.

2. Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Whatever you do today will end your sadness. Happiness will reverberate for many days to come, so know that during the transit of Moon trine Mars, you've got some special power working for you and can double up on your positive energy simply by participating in it.

Moon trine Mars shows you that not only do you have the power to change your fate, but you've got the nerve to do what others are still afraid to attempt. You've spent many years listening to others, hearing their doubts come to life, and that's just a thing you'll never revisit.

What you've got going on now is confidence, and you have earned it, Capricorn. You're about to get into something so productive and healthy that you may giggle through half the day, knowing what comes next. It's all good ... and you know it.

3. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Sadness comes to an end when you take action, Pisces. While you're mostly a chill person who doesn't want to get their hands dirty, you'll find that during the transit of Moon trine Mars, it's not about getting dirty but about getting involved, and that, my friend, takes courage.

OK, all this is about is how you conduct yourself in the world to rediscover your happiness. You'd like to stay in one place, safely, without ruffling any feathers, but during Moon trine Mars, you can't deny that Mars energy and, in your case, Pisces, inspires you to do a slight bit of ruffling.

This day changes everything for you and rapidly becomes a season of happiness. Recognizing that you can sway fate, meaning that you have a say in your own life's matters, you take the path that leads to more and more happiness. Now, you are unafraid. Moon trine Mars leads the way, and you follow, quite happily.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.