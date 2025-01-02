4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On January 3, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on January 3, 2025. It's time to open our hearts and minds to these astrological blessings, thanks to the very interesting transit of Mars opposite Pluto.

At first, this transit is a bit much, but it's the intensity that brings the blessings ... we'll see how this plays out during the day. What four zodiac signs can we expect during Mars opposite Pluto is being hit with an inescapable truth — and that truth could be the pivot we need to make our lives better.

Sometimes, we must look boldly in the mirror to see what needs to change. This is how the universal blessing works on this third day of the year.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on January 3, 2025:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Not everyone can work with a transit such as Mars opposite Pluto and see it as good. This is a very intense transit, but then again, you're an Aries and work very well with Mars energy. With Pluto in the mix, you know that whatever takes place today, there's a change coming your way.

You are prepared to receive blessings of the universe because you know they aren't coming to you wrapped up in pretty paper with a bow. You know that to receive the best, you must brace yourself for all that stands in its way.

Here's a day that puts you to the test but also lets you know that this is serious for your good. Today, you confront yourself, and you weed out what you don't like. This is called refining; January 3 brings you the blessing of refinement.

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Something took place last year that changed your life, but the thing is, you don't want to stay in that place, meaning whatever changes need to change back. And that's how this day's transit of Mars opposite Pluto works in your world, Cancer.

You can't continuously react to something that happened in the past, especially if that thing causes you guilt. You may have been a part of something that you now feel was not the right thing to do, and what you're only now starting to realize is that it's sticking with you.

Here's a day, January 3, that shows you that if you open your heart to the blessings of the universe, you'll not only receive them, but you'll heal from the actions of the past. It's time to use that Mars opposite Pluto to heal your heart and move on, Cancer.

3. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The last thing you want to do is exactly what you do; honestly, you know it. What that is, of course, is admitting that you did something wrong and have to change. Now. Before you go any further into this mess, you must stop yourself, and that's what the transit of Mars opposite Pluto is all about.

Mars opposite Pluto is as fierce as it sounds, but it's all about the blessing of true transformation. You don't want to admit many things about yourself, but those things are starting to glare, and now, you feel it's time to confront them.

The split second you admit that you were wrong, you'll feel a rush of clean, bright light as it washes your psyche clean. And truly, this is what you've needed, Virgo. You can be free of self-doubt and live a brilliant, healthy life.

4. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Mars opposite Pluto shows you right at the top that it means business, and in your life, Sagittarius, that means you need to start getting real about a few things. You can no longer pretend you like something you do not like.

Mars, opposite Pluto, brings you the power of decision-making; you can change your life with this power. You can go from dark to light with one decision, and on January 3, you make that decision, which feels great.

This is how the universe blesses you: nudging you along the path you were already on but showing you a little inspiration. Energy catches on quickly during Mars opposite Pluto, and you will focus on change and self-improvement.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.