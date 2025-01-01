3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On January 2, 2025

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on January 2, 2025. And, wow, is that ever good news. While all of us will be blessed beyond measure, we will see that three zodiac signs react particularly well to Venus entering Pisces.

We want to get a jump start on the positive vibe. We aren't waiting around for permission any longer. We want to live happy lives and realize that we need to work on this. Venus in Pisces inspires us and shows us the way.

We can get much done, including how we relate and react to our romantic partners and what we do to connect with family members and friends. If we get it right, we receive more love than we can hold, and on January 2 ... we do it right.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on January 2, 2025:

1. Taurus

Not only do you know what you want, but you know exactly how to get favored by fate due to you. You feel that your newly discovered super energy is not a thing others can keep up with right now. That's OK because you understand that everyone moves at their own pace. However, that's not going to hold you back.

During the transit of Venus in Pisces on January 2, you're going to feel as if you've caught on to something special, like a new way of approaching things, and you're going to want to go with it. Momentum is a big part of this day for you, Taurus, and no one will be able to catch up with you.

So, if it means that you must do it alone, then so be it; it's for you, anyway, and it more than likely has something to do with improving your immediate environment, which may end up being as mundane as cleaning up. But hey, cleaning up is a good thing.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you are blessed with good fortune starting today. What you see around you is a bunch of people who seem to be waiting for permission to get started. Meanwhile, you're already on the move; you've got places to go and things you need to do, and you're in that mindset of "New year, New me," and you want to jump on it.

January 2 seems a good enough starting date for you, Virgo, and with the soft yet beautiful transit of Venus in Pisces on your side, you'll find that so much of what you do on this day goes smoothly. What works for you now is reaching out for help from friends.

Perhaps this is what they need, too, but you're currently the one with the engine on. You can create a feeling of community during Venus in Pisces; your friends may need that nudge to get things going, and you are there to give it.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Venus in Pisces blesses you with good fortune your way. It works wonders for you as it affirms your already great attitude and shows that being positive at the top of the year sets the tone for whatever comes. You believe in self-starting; on January 2, you get right to it.

While you are welcoming and kind to friends and family, you might need to do a little more than just welcome in the new year. You may be the one who needs to inspire them to start taking the new year seriously.

And by seriously, we don't mean dark and full of importance. We mean active and energetic, and by example, you will be the one person in your circle of friends who makes the first move towards beautifying your area, planning for the weeks ahead, and spreading joy and laughter through positive reinforcement.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.