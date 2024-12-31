3 Zodiac Signs Are Showered With Positive Vibes On January 1, 2025

Hello, zodiac signs! Happy New Year to all. Let the good vibes shower us with happiness and hopeful positivity. Let us open our hearts on January 1, 2025, to the astrological promise of a beautiful new day, thanks to the powers of a harmonious Moon-Neptune transit in Pisces.

Neptune's energy is like a reminder that tells us that we're definitely on the right track and that to stay busy and succeed, we have to allow in the idea of ramped-up positive energy. This is infectious; it flows like nobody's business once we say yes to positivity.

Advertisement

Lucky for three zodiac signs, this day's supportive Neptune energy makes us feel as though we are in charge of just how happy we allow ourselves to be, and for some, that's a bottomless pit right there. Let the good vibes flow; let the hope and happiness ring true.

Three zodiac signs are showered with positive vibes on January 1, 2025:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

You're already pretty tuned into the vibe of the day, and the interesting thing about what's going on during the Moon-Neptune transit of January 1, 2025, is that you can take it. You aren't doubting anything or waiting around for the collapse; the positive energy is palpable.

It's always during a Moon-Neptune alignment that you get it into your head that things really can change and that even people can change. The days of doubting everyone around you are over; you feel good about people, and that's a lot to speak about.

So, as soon as you step into your shower first thing this morning, think of the water that flows down on you as all the good energy the universe has to offer. Everything is coming up, Aries, this morning, and it's up to you to share the wealth throughout the day. Easy peasy!

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Bring it on! The good vibes are showered on. your zodiac sign, and you are here for all of it, Gemini. Things are starting to look good right off the bat, and during the Moon-Neptune alignment, you can make sense of what lies ahead of you. You have planned for some very interesting events to come, and now, you can see them all falling into place.

This day is ripe with positive energy, and you're saying yes to all of it. Neptune's energy works well on your Gemini personality, and it helps you to shift your consciousness over to the bright side. Hey, it's January 1, and you love a new beginning.

Advertisement

Nothing is better than the first day of the year to get your brain together, and you, being as mind-oriented as you are, will feel mighty good about everything. When you're in a good mental space, the world is your oyster, Gemini. Keep it going! Smile brightly!

3. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

So you're starting to catch on to the idea that if you let yourself feel hopeful, it's not a trap or a trick. It's the key to letting yourself experience great joy. Yes, it feels iffy, but you'll never get anywhere if you continue to doubt yourself.

And that's how the Moon-Neptune transit frees your mind, Virgo. On this brand new first day of 2025, you'll see that it's OK to go with the flow and trust that everything will be alright. You want to start this new year on the right foot, and believing in hope is the right way.

Positive vibes are something you want but rarely let fully into your life, and as of January 1, all that changes for you. This time, you believe. You feel as though you are just as entitled to being happy as the next person and you want it badly. You got it, Virgo — it's all yours now!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.