3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Moon Trine Uranus On December 31, 2024

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era, starting with Moon trine Uranus on December 31, 2024. We've made it this far, which can only mean one thing on December 31: we're ready for what comes next. All zodiac signs have been made stronger and wiser over this past year, and with this day's astrology report showing us that Moon trine Uranus is here to help us cross that annual timeline, we're in good hands.

Three zodiac signs are about to walk straight into a very fortunate era, and while we've been preparing for this kind of success for a while now, we can see that 2025 is our year in the sun.

All good things come to those who wait, and we have waited, haven't we? For the three zodiac signs who know that this New Year's Eve will be a party and an experience to remember, we have even more to look forward to in the coming year. Good fortune to all!

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era, starting with Moon trine Uranus on December 31, 2024:

1. Taurus

Even though this is the last day of the year, Taurus, you feel it's only the beginning where you are concerned. You've got the energy to see this year out in a blast, and you dare to stay positive throughout it all.

Some people like to snuggle up with a pillow, a hot chocolate and a good TV show during the New Year's Eve celebrations and you, Taurus, are NOT one of them. We can't keep Taurus at home; you're here to ring in the new year with all the positivity you can muster.

Your visions for yourself tend to sway towards the hyper financial; during Moon trine Uranus, you see yourself 'next year' as making it rich. The universe supports you and helps you enter this new and most fortunate phase in your life.

2. Aquarius

Whether you are in a love relationship or simply in the company of good friends during the crossing of the threshold from one year to another, what you can count on, Aquarius, is a more fortunate era. Moon trine Uranus paves the way for you to be your wacky self, and people love you for this trait.

However, you are not only rich in friendships and love; you're about to walk into a brand new era in your financial history, Aquarius, and things are looking mighty good there. While money may not be the key item on this day's list, it's there in the background, waiting for you to notice.

Your good fortune will begin on December 31, and depending on what you do with such a fortunate spin, you can make it last forever if you choose. So, choose wisely and have a grand time on this lovely New Year's Eve.

3. Pisces

Another year over and done with, and honestly, you feel quite content about it all. You are happy to have made it this far; your gratitude is a lucky charm. You're entering a more fortunate era; all ahead of you is good, light-filled and happy.

It's all about your attitude on this last day of the year. During the transit of the Moon trine Uranus, you'll find that even if you're the only one who has adopted such a positive attitude, hey, it's your life and if you feel like being hopeful, then so shall it be!

You are not unrealistic, Pisces; you like balancing fantasy and reality, but that doesn't mean you don't let those fantasies run wild. The difference with you, however, is that your fantasy has you entering a very prosperous and fortunate season, and as Moon trine Uranus would have it, wishes do come true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.