Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 30, 2024

Well, folks, it's almost over, and whatever we make out of this year, one thing we can count on is that during the New Moon in Capricorn, the struggle ends for three zodiac signs. Astrology delights in transits like this one because the universe shares in our delight.

To think that it's almost over is very personal, indeed, as we've all gone through our own version of struggle, in our own private ways. Knowing that this doesn't last forever is like having a ray of sunshine cut into our path, revealing that goodness is always there waiting for the right moment.

And that moment of goodness arrives for three zodiac signs during the New Moon in Capricorn, on December 30. It's almost over, and what that essentially means is that something gorgeous and wonderful has only just begun. Goodbye, struggles, it's time for happiness and joy.

The struggle ends for three zodiac signs on December 30, 2024:

1. Gemini

What's interesting about you and the particular struggle you've come to know as your own is that ... it is your own, meaning you're the one who has created the situation that continues to vex you. During the New Moon in Capricorn, it all clicks into place for you; you see that you're the one who stands in your way.

Ah, so it's that easy, is it? Well, everything comes in its own time, including the answers to our questions. While you may be the one who causes you the most grief, you're also the most solution-oriented of the zodiac signs, Gemini, and on December 30, you will move out of your way.

The struggle you once upheld no longer seems fitting, in fact, it seems silly to continue to prevent yourself from being happy, for whatever reasons you've done so. Now is the time to use that New Moon in Capricorn energy to heal, grow, and change for the better. You can do it!

2. Leo

If you find yourself laughing out loud at the oddest moments during December 30, it's because, during the New Moon in Capricorn, you see that there's a lot of joy bubbling up within you and that you cannot control your ebullience.

Let's just put it bluntly: you're in a great mood during this day, and that New Moon in Capricorn energy seems to support all that's going on inside your mind. What's great is that you seem to have found the key to happiness, and in doing so, you've been able to let go of the struggle that has pulled you back.

You're at that point in your life where you feel like life is too short to waste worrying about things you can't control, and so...why bother trying? You've struggled for years with the idea of controlling things and knowing now that you can't always have it your way, well ... it frees you. A nice little twist on that one, Leo!

3. Pisces

What takes place on December 30 is a sense of closure for you, Pisces. You've been at odds with something all year long, and in a way, you've known that it will take a swift decision on your part to either continue with the struggle or to finally let it be.

You've seen that this personal struggle of yours is really doing you no good and while just a short time ago, you saw your retreat as a failure, you now see with the light of the New Moon in Capricorn, which lets you see the situation in honesty and clarity.

What all of this gives you is the confirmation that it's OK to let it go, and to move on to new things. You can give yourself a round of applause for trying as hard as you did, but make room in your heart for the healing that's about to take place. The struggle ends, and new, wonderful experiences now begin.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.