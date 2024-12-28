4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On December 29, 2024

The universe is on our side during this time, presenting four zodiac signs with a special gift on December 29, 2024. As astrology shows us, it's quite possible to feel supported and backed up when we have a transit like the Moon in Capricorn. It's Capricorn season, and this is a great time for us to feel good about all we've done this year.

Four zodiac signs will feel particularly successful, and happy to have been part of the process. We are looking at how creative minds worked together to bring forth new ideas and how those ideas became realities.

Advertisement

This is a great transit for believing in the future, and during the Moon in Capricorn, we will see that there's nothing to stop us from believing that everything will, indeed, be OK.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on December 29, 2024:

1. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

This Sunday is the last of the year, and you're going to take the time during this day to go over a few of your best memories. You've done a lot this year, Gemini, and it's during the Moon in Capricorn that you pat yourself on the back for coming this far. And truly ... good for you.

It hasn't been an easy ride, and yet, here you are, still shining, still smiling, and even though there's always that touch of sarcasm in about all you do, it's the kind type meaning you still have your humor, but it's not at anyone's expense.

What the universe brings you today, Gemini, is the gift of self-satisfaction; you're OK. After all this, you're still OK and continue to be OK. During the Moon in Capricorn, it all makes sense to you, and while you may crack a joke here or there, in the long run, you feel good about all you've done this year.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

At this point, you usually can't wait to get it over with — you and everyone else. The last couple of weeks have dragged out for you, but you realize that's only mental and that time is time, no matter how you divide it.

Essentially, you don't feel as impatient as usual with the Moon in Capricorn. The practicality that comes with the zodiac sign of Capricorn comes into play when the Moon enters this phase, and for you, Cancer, it brings you patience and stability.

Advertisement

It's almost as if you've been handed a gift, and it's one you aren't going to re-gift. You like this universal gift and the idea that you're OK with everything right now. You're not worried about the future or impatient with the present. All is well in your world, Cancer.

3. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

While you are generally very upbeat, you don't hesitate to take whatever time you need to sink into the doldrums, that is, when the doldrums call you. And you've noticed that this year, it's not the same; there's hope in the air, and you refuse to feel down.

It's December 29, and the Moon in Capricorn leads the way, which, for you, Leo, means that you don't see any good reason as to why you should feel anything but hopeful. You watch the alarmists around you taking it all so seriously, yet today, you feel free and at ease.

You know that no matter where you go or what you do, the universe has your back, and that's how this day's gift appears to you. Capricorn helps you balance and make sense of it all; by day's end, you'll be happy and sleep peacefully.

Advertisement

4. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

During the Moon in Capricorn, this day brings you a reflective state of mind by which you get to look over this past year with a smile. You've seen the good with the bad and the bad with the good, and still, you are here ... still, you persist.

Life is good, and you know it, Libra and the universal gift that is bestowed upon you during this day is the one that has you feeling one with it all. Nothing bothers you during the Moon in Capricorn. Nothing gets in your way or promises anxiety. You take it all in stride.

Advertisement

As a Libra, it's easy for you to adapt to new situations; a new year is coming, and you know there will be changes ahead. And here you are, ready, willing, and able to greet these new changes. You look forward to it. The universe delivers positivity and light, and you find that to be awesome.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.