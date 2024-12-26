Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On December 27, 2024

With the Sagittarius Moon as our leading transit on December 27, we know Friday will bring us optimum joy and happiness, officially ending sadness for three zodiac signs.

This lunar event uplifts and affirms each zodiac sign. During this time, we will see three zodiac signs make the very best of an already good situation, and we will not question our happiness. We won't be hungry for more or wondering if it will 'last forever.'

We are at our peak; we love life, we honor its beauty, and whatever comes our way, we will be the ones to say, "I'm still standing..." This day brings lasting happiness to three zodiac signs on December 27, 2024. During the Sagittarius Moon, our feelings of positivity are through the roof; nothing gets us down during this transit.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs starting on December 27, 2024:

1. Taurus

You've always been open to new methods of self-care, and even if that makes you a bit trendy, you're the one who seems to reap the rewards from your curiosity, and you'll see that wherever your mind and eye take you, it will lead to something special.

For you, the Sagittarius Moon is the bringer of good things, and being a person who steps up to the plate to receive those good things willingly, you'll find that you can discover yet another wonderful aspect of your life.

If it makes you feel good in the mind, heart and body, then you, as a down-to-earth Taurus, will follow it. If it seems positive and promising, then you're all over it. During the Sagittarius Moon, all things feel happy, giving you supreme joy.

2. Gemini

Right about now, you're not into going over all the dreary things that may or may not have occurred during this past year; instead, you want to hold on to something positive. You want to believe that everything is great, as it is right now, and Gemini, during the Sagittarius Moon, you'd be on to something.

Life is good, and even though you tend to doubt what's right before your eyes, if you check your inner state, you'll find that not only are you pretty lucky, but you're a lot happier than others would have you believe.

This is where the Sagittarius Moon reveals a very special truth to you: they are not you. You are the only one who gets to judge how happy you are, and you'll find that you're at peak levels of contentment. Let them eat cake!

3. Sagittarius

It doesn't always take the Sagittarius Moon to cheer you up, as you are naturally giddy with happiness, but you are upping your happiness game. It's just a thing with you; you believe in joy and become joy itself.

Not everyone understands this about you, Sagittarius; in fact, sometimes it inspires jealousy; the idea that you can roll through the dark times and still shine is very Sagittarius. What happens during your Moon is that the positive vibes come at you tenfold.

So, do your thing, Sagittarius and be all you can be, because what you share of yourself is bound to make others feel good at this time. You've been here before, and I'll be here again; you're the person in the crowd who can rationalize everything as 'beautiful and hopeful.'

