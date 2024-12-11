The December 12 Horoscopes Are Best For 5 Specific Zodiac Signs

Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on December 12, 2024, after Uranus conjuncts the Moon in Taurus. Thursday is the perfect time to trust your heart as a powerful change enters and improves a specific area of your life.

While the Moon and Uranus influence your daily horoscope this Thursday, choose to honor yourself; when you do, the world will honor you, too. Mars retrograde in Leo helps Pisces, Virgo, Aries, Sagittarius, and Cancer zodiac signs to be authentic and your life path or if you have gotten swayed by peer pressure and life aesthetics.

December 12 horoscopes are best for five zodiac signs:

1. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to be a good friend to whoever needs you and your kindness the most. Choose to be the light in someone's darkness. It's your message per your cosmic benefactors of the day — Jupiter retrograde in Gemini opposite Sun in Sagittarius. You are also reminded that all work and no play will not do you much good in the long run. So, strive for balance, and you will soar high.

2. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Thursday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to follow your instincts in what you must do to live up to your routines and responsibilities. With Mars retrograde in Leo opposite Venus in Aquarius as your benefactors, you will thrive when you strike the balance between action, proactiveness, and receptiveness.

It's your day for manifestations also, so set your intentions, and you will benefit from your cosmic blessings in the best way possible! Journaling can help with this, too.

3. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to know your mind and trust your life path. Some cosmic currents may try to divert you from your blessings, but if you stay true to yourself and mindful, you will find the golden path no matter what. That's your message as per Moon in Taurus and Sun in Sagittarius.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the energy you put inside your body, whether through the conversations you engage in, the food you eat, the exercise you do, and the people you spend time with. This can positively influence you or the opposite, depending on what you do!

4. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Thursday: Aries

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 12 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to know your mind and trust in that because the cosmic forces are strongly backing you up. With Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, you will win even when it appears to be the opposite. All because appearances can be deceiving when Mercury retrograde is in your corner.

If you feel called to, journal about your experiences to gather the wisdom and utilize it in the future. This will also help you set strong intentions for the coming weeks and 2025.

5. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Thursday: Other Cancers

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Thursday is really beautiful! You will feel like you are blooming as a person, so don't be surprised if you wake up with a glow-up.

With Jupiter retrograde in Gemini as your benefactor, you will also find treasures and good luck (and positive support) whenever you need or ask for it. Just remember: retrograde energy tends to be more inwardly focused. So you will benefit from knowing what you want in your heart and not announcing it to the world.

