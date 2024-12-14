Life Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 16 - 22, 2024

Life gets better for three zodiac signs the week of December 16 - 22, 2024, whether that comes from choosing to release what no longer serves you, researching a long-held dream, or even stopping at a new coffee shop in the morning — each one has the power to shape your destiny.

Every choice matters, though, at times, it’s only in retrospect that you can understand the true weight of your decisions. Become aware of your choices, even those seemingly insignificant, because the universe works in mysterious ways. Your life can improve, and you have the power to make it so.

Life gets better for three zodiac signs from December 16 - 22, 2024:

1. Aquarius

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

You are being given a gift from the universe, Aquarius, that allows you to have greater faith and confidence in yourself so that there isn’t anything you can’t manifest. This chapter of your life is about living out loud, taking up space, and not settling for less than everything you’ve ever wanted. To reach your dreams, let go of the fear keeping you from pursuing your soul’s purpose.

There is a great big world out there, Aquarius, and life can get better. You deserve to enjoy every bit of it, but you can’t be scared of what will happen, so remain open to opportunities. Make a conscious choice to let go of the fear, trust in your ability to do whatever it takes, and finally manifest what you’ve always wanted.

2. Taurus

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

While you must plan for success, Taurus, you also need to be mindful of not letting a need for perfection hold you back. You have been called to focus more on your future, investing energy into new dreams and even reflecting on the choices you’ve made in your personal life.

Rather than letting the idea of perfect timing or even your comfort zone hold you back, you’ve been feeling braver and even bolder in being able to acknowledge your truth.

This has caused you to be more open to taking risks or even trying new things. While this is part of a bigger theme that will play out in 2025, it’s never too early to start saying yes to the universe. You are surrounded by luck during this time, and any career or love choices will turn out better than you could have ever imagined.

3. Libra

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Your happiness is the most important aspect of life, dear Libra. But you often need to go through a great deal in life to recognize what brings you true joy and what was only meant to be a part of your growth journey. There has been a steady reminder recently that you must listen to yourself and your life will get better.

Try to take a step back and reflect on what you wanted for your life when you thought that anything was possible, as you may be called back to past dreams and ambitions. But in this space, also see this as your soul trying to awaken you to your inner power and the chance to change your life forever.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.