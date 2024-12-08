5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On December 9, 2024

Prepare for an extraordinary day on Monday, December 9, 2024! Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes: Leo, Aries, Pisces, Cancer, and Taurus. But the rest are encouraged to find their inner shine and light up the world, too!

Three zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on Monday, December 9, 2024. The Moon conjuncts the North Node in Aries, supporting a belief in your capabilities. You will continue to move toward your goals and win no matter what. Your emotional intelligence will grow if you nourish your mind.

With the Moon transiting from Pisces to Aries, don't be surprised if you feel some emotional fluctuations. Grounding yourself can help you with this, but this blend of energies is also great for bringing your creative genius to the surface and allowing it to pave the path to your ultimate goal on a small scale of just one day.

Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on Monday.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on December 9, 2024:

1. Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m./p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to be true to yourself, speak your mind where you can and hold your counsel when you feel intuitively nudged. With Mars retrograde in Leo as your benefactor, this stop-and-start motion will guide you where you need to go and protect you from toxic forces that may create obstacles.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to meditate on the future you want for yourself and then journal the insights you gain so you can deepen your ideas for the path forward.

2. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Pisces

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to embrace the new week with everything you have! With Mars retrograde in Leo and the Moon in Aries, you will go further and faster than you can imagine if only you lean into your inner reservoirs of talent and skill. Some of you are even encouraged to hold your counsel to yourself as you move forward since this will give you a creative edge.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to work with Citrine to boost positive emotions and help you manifest your desires. This will be extra helpful since we have a lot of retrogrades in the sky, which may stir things up in a contrarian fashion.

3. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to look to the skies and gaze at the stars as you keep your mind free of all impressions and desires. When you do this, you will suddenly be flooded with psychic impressions and deep insights.

Now is also a good time to chat with your best friends about the days to come and make plans that will put the fire back into your life. This can even be something done during the holiday season or near the end of the year to help you close out the year in the best way possible!

4. Cancer

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Other Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to lean into the moon's power and know that nothing can stop you as long as you believe in yourself. With the Moon in Aries, your blessings will unfold near the second half of the day.

So start your day on a good note and ground yourself so you can flow through the transition of the Moon and reach these blessings in a sure-footed manner.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to focus on your food and cook something delicious for yourself. Pouring your love for yourself into the preparation shall stimulate something powerful within your soul, too.

5. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Taurus: 3 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to trust your counsel and keep your vision close to your chest or only restricted to those close friends who have proven themselves loyal and true to you.

With Venus conjunct Pluto in Aquarius as your cosmic benefactors, you are sitting on a gold mine idea, but it will require a bit of transformation and nurturing before it's ready for the world. Your friends can help inspire you and bring you new perspectives in this process.

Now's also a great time to look within and find the answers you have been looking for. You will be surprised to discover all that your intuition had already categorized inside you and which was waiting, fresh for the picking!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.