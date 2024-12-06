5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On December 7, 2024

On Saturday, December 7, 2024 five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes. Venus and Ceres both enter Aquarius, reminding us that when we truly put our heart and soul into something and nurture our dream, the universe cannot help but conspire in our favor to bring the abundance we wish.

Venus is a powerful planet of manifestations and good fortune. In Aquarius it's known to be even more fortunate, especially in showing us exactly where to find life's treasures before anyone else even realizes there is something to be found. Ceres makes this energy even stronger!

Neptune retrograde will also come to an end on December 7. So, with Neptune direct in Pisces on our hands, we will benefit from focusing on our dreams and creative vision on this day. Moving forward is where you will find the answers, hidden wisdom, and greatness you seek.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on December 7, 2024:

1. Virgo

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Taurus

Best time of the day for Virgo: 9 a.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to know that new endeavors require a lot of energy and drive, but old endeavors require diligence and patience to see them through till the end.

With Venus and Ceres in Aquarius as your benefactors, focus on that distant call and fix it in your mind's eye. This will stoke your creative juices in the right direction and help you accomplish whatever you wish.

You are also encouraged to know that you are more powerful within than you give yourself credit. So don't second-guess yourself because the cosmic forces are not second-guessing you!

2. Leo

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Leo: 3 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to know that life and love go hand-in-hand, whether it's platonic, romantic, or just the love you have for your creative vision and life path. With Mars retrograde in Leo as your benefactor, holding all of this together in your mind will let you know there's no rush, and you will benefit from taking things slow and steady.

Prioritize all the important things in your life equally instead of making one thing more important than everything else and creating an imbalance.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on this subject and allow your feelings to pour out on the page. This will bring you deep insights and answers, too.

3. Taurus

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Aries

Best time of the day for Taurus: 2 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to know that life will go where you wish it to go and the cosmos will lead you where you want it to lead you... if you tune into your inner power and direct the forces. That's your message as per Mars Retrograde in Leo and Jupiter Retrograde in Gemini.

Some of you will definitely benefit from engaging with mentor figures at this time as a way to hone your skills and find more inspiration. This will also push you to be more confident in a lot of areas of life since it's not guaranteed that you will find the right mentor right away. The quest will definitely be fruitful in the end though.

4. Capricorn

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Aries

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 3 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to know that anybody who does not believe in your capacity or support you cannot truly guide you forward either. How can they if they don't know your potential?

With Neptune in Pisces conjunct North Node in Aries as your benefactors, you are reminded that you are a powerhouse regardless of who believes it. So prove anything you wish to prove to yourself only because the cosmic forces have your back.

Those thinking of starting something new in life or taking your endeavors to the next level should do so right now, as this is the sign you have been waiting for.

5. Aries

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Taurus

Best time of the day for Aries: 12 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Saturday reminds you that life is supposed to be a balance between the quest to conquer your dreams and goals and the desire to enjoy the slow and sweet things in life that make life beautiful.

Try to strike this balance today because you have the Sun in Sagittarius and the North Node in Aries as your benefactors.

If you feel called to, journaling about the future is also recommended so you can outline what you want for yourself and make space for bucket list items along the way, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.